‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Did Not Bail Her Out Of Jail

Amber Portwood is out of jail, but no thanks to Andrew Glennon.

According to a July 8 report from Radar Online, the Teen Mom OG star was bailed out of jail on Saturday, July 6, just one day after being arrested on suspicion of domestic battery against Glennon, the father of her 1-year-old son, James. However, when it comes to the person who bailed Portwood out, Glennon wasn’t the one who came to her rescue. In fact, according to the report, Portwood and Glennon are currently on the outs.

In regard to Portwood’s release from jail, a spokesperson for the Marion County Jail in Indiana told Radar Online that the reality star and mother of two was released from custody on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. after a woman unrelated to her bailed her out with a cash bond of $2,000. The spokesperson also confirmed that, while Portwood was due in court on Monday, July 8 for a hearing, the court date has since been moved to Wednesday, July 10.

“The state asked for a continuance,” the spokesperson shared. “That is normal.”

Portwood is reportedly facing charges after an alleged assault on boyfriend, Glennon, which occurred at the end of last week.

“Officers spoke to the male victim, who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement. During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood, assaulted him, while he was holding their 1-year-old child,” a spokesperson for police told the outlet at the time.

In a dispatch audio recording obtained by Radar Online from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, an operator stated, “I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger.”

In 2018, after welcoming son, James, Portwood opened up about her struggles with postpartum depression during an episode of Teen Mom OG Season 9. She also spoke about her struggles with bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder. During a chat with her therapist, Portwood admitted to experiencing mood swings and said that tiny things often enrage her. She even said that her boyfriend, Glennon, often makes her feel “attacked” if he doesn’t understand something she’s going through.

While Portwood and Glennon have experienced relationship hiccups, as any couple does, she gushed over her feelings for him on the show, and said she loves him “more than anything” and noted that he treats her extremely well.

To see more of Portwood, Glennon and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom OG Season 10 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.