‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers And Rumors: Should Chelsea Be With Adam Or Nick?

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that the walls close in on Chelsea this week when Paul names her a suspect in her husband Calvin’s death, and her ex-husband Adam Newman accuses her.

Last Friday when Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) found Calvin (John Burke) dead in their hotel room, Chelsea immediately called Nick (Joshua Morrow) for support, according to The Inquisitr’s daily Y&R recap. Adam (Mark Grossman) arrived to find Chelsea and Nick embracing, and Adam cannot believe that she called Nick instead of him during her time of need.

Adam opens his heart to her today. Adam wants Chelsea and Connor to live with him and create their family again, but Chelsea isn’t convinced. She had a life during the past three years when she thought Adam had died, and Chelsea isn’t sure that she is ready to be Mrs. Adam Newman again. Connor has lived through a lot in his short life, and now the man she said adopted Connor is dead. Adam is asking too much, too soon, and he is completely discounting the fact that Chelsea and Nick had a real relationship with real feelings after the cabin explosion left Adam presumed dead. Adam assumed that they got together out of convenience, but Chelsea’s recent actions appear to prove otherwise.

Recently, a popular Y&R Facebook page asked its fans who Chelsea should be with — Adam or Nick? Several fans replied, and despite a lot of diehard “Chadam” (Chelsea and Adam) fans, the majority hope to see Chelsea end up with Nick, and they voted for “Chick” (Chelsea and Nick). When she left Nick last year, it seemed like there was no chance for reconciliation even though Chelsea did end up leaving Christian in Genoa City at the last minute. However, once Nick contacted Chelsea to warn her about Adam, it seems that he still cares about Chelsea’s well-being, and she also appears to have fond feelings toward Nick.

Some fans had a tough time choosing a man for Chelsea, though. One replied, “Both on alternate days.”

Loading...

While that seems out of the question, many strange things have happened on daytime dramas in the past. However, that idea could be too far out, even for a soap opera.

While several people noted that Adam needed a woman in his life, it seems he already has Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Sharon (Sharon Case) as possibilities should Chelsea end up staying firm in her resolve not to reunite. Meanwhile, Nick hasn’t been too lucky in love since Sharon dumped him at the altar, and he later dumped Phyllis when she testified against Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

This storyline could play out any number of ways, but it does look like Chelsea is back to stay, so eventually, she’ll probably settle down with somebody.