Blonde Bombshell Hilde Osland Busts Out Of Minuscule Blue Bikini

Hilde Osland is known for baring it all for the cameras, and that’s exactly what she did earlier today.

As fans of the Norwegian-born model know, Hilde regularly takes to social media to share sexy photos and videos of herself with her 1 million-plus fans. While her outfit of choice definitely seems to be the bikini, she also stuns in plenty of other NSFW ensembles as well. But in the most recent image that was shared with her legion of fans, Osland goes back to her roots, sharing another sexy bikini update.

In the new post, the model delights fans with four new photos — all of which are in the same sexy bikini. The first shot in the series shows the stunner posing with a pool at her back. Osland looks insanely beautiful in a tiny blue bikini that leaves little to be desired. The top of the ensemble features a low-plunging neckline that offers generous glimpses of her busty cleavage, and the bottoms are just as sexy as the top, with thin and strappy sides that expose her toned thighs. Also on display are Osland’s toned, tanned abs, which take center stage in this particular shot.

The next photo in the series shows the blonde bombshell posing in the same suit, only this time she is photographed from behind. In the stunning photo, Osland wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as they drape down her back. Her booty is also fully on display in the tiny swimsuit bottoms. The next two photos in the series show different angles of the bikini.

Since the post went live, it has earned Osland a ton of traffic, with over 18,000 likes and 470-plus comments. While some followers commented on the photo to gush over Hilde’s amazing figure, countless others answered the question in the caption of the photo by replying with which look they like best. There were also a few other followers who simply took to the post to comment with heart, flame and heart-eye emoji.

“I really love your hair you’re gorgeous but I love your hair,” one follower commented.

Loading...

“That bikini looks amazing on you. 4 because of yours gorgeous eyes and enchanting smile. You are flawless,” another user raved.

“They’re all nice queen.. But I like the up close on 1 & your hips on 4,” one more follower chimed in.

For fans who want to keep up-to-date with all of Hilde’s bikini-clad photos and everything else can do so by following her on Instagram.