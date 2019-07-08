Debby Ryan Posts Moving Tribute To ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Cameron Boyce After His Sudden Death At Age 20

The 'Jessie' star remembered the late actor with his own words.

Debby Ryan has broken her silence on the death of Cameron Boyce—and she did it without saying any words at all. The Jessie star, who worked with Boyce on the Disney Channel sitcom from 2011 to 2015, posted a poignant video to her Instagram story one day after the young actor’s death at age 20. The video posted by Ryan showcases Boyce’s humanitarian work.

Debby Ryan’s video shows Cameron Boyce giving a speech at Thirst Project’s 9th Annual Thirst Gala in 2018, Hollywood Life reports. In his speech, Boyce talked about how it was time to make a difference in the world.

“It’s crazy. We can tweet whatever we want and we can use social media and Instagram and make the world a better place instead of a worse one, which so many people use it for. But we need to use our resources and what we have. …We need to use what we have to make the world a better place for other people… other people, people who need us!”

Last year, Cameron Boyce was given The Pioneering Spirit Award after raising more $30,000 for global water awareness organization the Thirst Project to build two wells in Swaziland. According to CinemaBlend, Cameron’s award was presented to him by his best friend and fellow Jessie co-star Karan Brar alongside Descendants director and choreographer Kenny Ortega.

While Debby Ryan did not post a caption to the video of Cameron Boyce, she reportedly changed her Instagram profile picture after Cameron’s death from one of herself to a photo of what appears to be clouds in the sky. Debby Ryan also appears to have disabled her Instagram comments after being repeatedly tagged in comments about Cameron Boyce’s tragic death.

Disney Channel fans were shocked by the news that Cameron Boyce passed away in his sleep after suffering a seizure due to an ongoing medical condition he was getting treatment for. Many of Boyce’s co-stars on Jessie and the Disney movie series The Descendants posted tributes to the late star on social media.

Peyton List, who played Cameron’s older sister on Jessie, posted a gut-wrenching Instagram message as she called the late actor “my brother forever and always.”

Cameron Boyce’s younger TV sister, Skai Jackson, wrote that her heart “will be forever broken.” Jackson also posted several Instagram videos of Cameron Boyce, including one of him performing as a featured dancer on Dancing with the Stars before he was a star on Jessie.

Kevin Chamberlin, who played Bertram, the Ross family’s butler on Jessie, wrote that the entire Jessie family has been “devastated by the sad and untimely passing” of their beloved friend Cameron Boyce.

Cameron Boyce’s TV brother and real-life best friend Karan Brar has not yet posted about his death. The two had recently become roommates along with pal Sophie Reynolds.

Jessie starred Debby Ryan as a nanny for the Ross family, which included kids Emma (Peyton List), Ravi (Karan Brar), Zuri (Skai Jackson) and Luke (Cameron Boyce). The popular comedy series aired for four seasons and 101 episodes on the Disney Channel and spawned a spinoff, BUNK’D, that starred several of the Jessie co-stars in their respective roles.