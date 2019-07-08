WWE News: Update On Aleister Black’s Mystery Opponent

For the past several weeks, Aleister Black has been challenging the WWE locker room to a fight. Much to the big Dutchman’s frustration, though, his fellow superstars have been unwilling to enter the squared circle and take on the former NXT champion.

But that all changed on a recent episode of Smackdown Live, when a mystery opponent finally answered Black’s call. Naturally, fans have been dying to find out who wants a piece of the newcomer ever since.

With Extreme Rules coming up this weekend, many assumed the willing participant wouldn’t reveal himself until the PPV. However, fans who can’t wait that long to find out who the challenger is needn’t wait that long, as WWE has announced that he’s set to appear on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live.

Of course, the big question is: who is the mystery opponent? We won’t know for sure until this week’s SmackDown Live, but WrestleVotes believes that Cesaro will step up to the plate.

Since his tag team partner Sheamus suffered a concussion and put The Bar on hold until he recovers, Cesaro has wrestled on the Raw brand. That said, with the company’s “Wildcard Rule” allowing a certain number of Superstars to jump shows each week, Interbrand competition isn’t out of the question.

Cesaro certainly makes sense as Black’s first opponent. Despite being one of WWE’s best wrestlers, his role as a solo star is to enhance other WWE talent and bring out the best in his opponents. If WWE wants to get Black’s singles run off to a strong start, a match against the “Swiss Superman” makes sense.

Still, WWE has no shortage of roster members currently doing nothing, who might be used to facilitate Black’s push. For instance, Rusev and Randy Orton are also available. Both men also happen to be popular among the WWE Universe, and including them in such a hotly anticipated match would certainly add more excitement to Sunday night’s big show.

Regardless of who answers the call on SmackDown Live, the match is a step in the right direction for Black’s budding WWE career. Since being called up to the main roster just before this year’s WrestleMania, he’s been biding his time for the company to kickstart his path to the top.

Black made his main roster debut during the buildup to the event, alongside fellow NXT talents Ricochet, Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. After a short spell teaming with Ricochet, the pair were split up during the last Superstar Shake-up to begin focusing on their solo endeavors.

Ricochet has since gone on to win the United States championship, while Black has only been featured in backstage segments. His storyline has been intriguing until now, but the time is right to turn him loose. Whoever his opponent is at Extreme Rules is in for the fight of their life.