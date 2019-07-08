Will Pauly D & Vinny Find New Loves On Latest Season Of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation?’

After a disastrous turn of events for both Paul “Pauly D” and Vinny Guadagnino on the reality dating series A Double Shot At Love, where the besties were unable to find lasting love, will they have better luck in the romance department as the latest season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuts?

Weeks of competition and eliminations left both reality stars alone by the time the series reunion show aired in late June, with Paul deciding to go solo despite his deep connection with contestants Nikki Hall and Derynn Paige. Vinny ultimately picked contestant Alysse Joyner, but couldn’t keep their connection going through the four month break from the filming of the series finale episode until the reunion aired. This left the two best pals flying solo for the new season of the MTV series, and the question remains, will this be the time they finally make a connection with someone with the safety net of their pals of 10 years surrounding them?

While there is a possibility the two can find someone during their outings with their Jersey Shore family, which includes Mike Sorrentino, Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Deena Nicole Cortese and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, it seems unlikely as the season will focus more on the group bonding, rather than Vinny and Pauly finding romance. The season, most of which was shot prior to Sorrentino’s incarceration in January of 2019 for tax evasion, will feature the clan of friends as they ready Sorrentino for his wedding to the former Lauren Pesce in November, the birth of Deena’s baby, CJ, Snooki’s pregnancy, Ronnie’s relationship woes and the introduction of Jenni’s new boyfriend, Zack Carpinello.

Jenni is in the midst of a divorce from husband, Roger Mathews, whom she met while filming Jersey Shore during the show’s heyday in 2010.

The Asbury Park Press reported that the series will also feature Sorrentino’s sentencing, which took place in Newark, NJ during October, 2018. He is due to be released in mid-September of this year.

Loading...

“The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Mike, who is facing prison time and planning a wedding,” said MTV in a press release regarding the new season. “At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank. Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns, is easier with friends.”

The new season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs on MTV on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. EST.