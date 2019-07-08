Australian Stunner Madi Edwards Has Fans Saying ‘OMG’ In Sexy New Snapshot In Furry Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Another day, another sizzling post by Madi Edwards.

The Australian born model has been putting on quite a sexy display for her legion of Instagram followers over the past few days, sharing a number of bikini-clad photos for her legion of followers. The beauty already has an Instagram following of over 600,000 and that number seems to rise with each and every post that she shares. In the most recent snapshot that was shared with her army of fans, the stunner leaves almost nothing to the imagination in an incredibly sexy look.

In the hot, new post, Edwards stands against a white brick wall that is lined with palm trees just behind it. The model strikes a pose, looking off into the distance with a serious look on her face. The blonde bombshell’s body is on full display in the post as she rocks a pair of tiny denim daisy dukes shorts that show off her killer legs for the camera as well as a furry pink crop top that also leaves little to be desired — flaunting her toned abs as well.

The model completes the look with an oversized white and denim jacket that falls off of her shoulders. Madi wears her long, blonde locks down and straight and appears to be rocking a face full of makeup though part of it is covered by a big pair of pink sunglasses. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned rave reviews with over 3,000 likes and 20 plus comments within just minutes of going live.

While some fans took the time to let the model know that they love her outfit, countless others couldn’t help but gush over her NSFW outfit. A few other followers simply took to the post to comment with their choice of emoji.

“Beautiful Australian Girl,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“Omg omg omg,” another follower raved about the post.

“Where did you get your lips done? They look nice,” one more Instagram user asked.

Loading...

Just last week, the Instagram model ditched her crop top and bikini, opting for something a little bit sexier. As The Inquisitr shared, Edwards appears to be in her bedroom in the sultry snap. In the image, the blonde-haired beauty kneels on the wood floor, with a dresser and a bed just behind her. She holds the camera in front of her face, wearing her blonde-dyed locks down and straight for the photo op. Of course, her amazing body is on full display yet again, this time in a skimpy pair of red lingerie that leaves almost nothing to be desired.

Fans can keep up with all of Edwards photos by following her on Instagram.