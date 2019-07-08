WWE News: Major Superstar Return Announced For Tonight’s ‘Monday Night Raw’

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will return to action on tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

“Due to the unbelievable set of circumstances that saw him forced to relinquish the United States Championship following a shoulder injury, Rey Mysterio will return to Raw this Monday night.”

The veteran high-flyer has been out of action since suffering a separated shoulder during his victory over Samoa Joe at Money in the Bank back in May. PWInsider broke the news that the luchador would return to action on July 8, and their prediction has proven to be accurate.

The announcement also reminds fans that Mysterio was forced to give up his title. Therefore, it’s highly likely that he’ll be thrust back into the title picture upon his re-introduction to the red brand.

At the time of writing, the current U.S. champion, Ricochet, looks set to face AJ Styles at this Sunday’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view. That said, Mysterio might decide to throw himself into the mix to make it a triple threat match.

Of course, with Styles and Ricochet currently wrapped up in their own beef, Mysterio might decide to handle his unfinished business with Samoa Joe. The pair’s feud has been a focal point of WWE programming throughout 2019, and it wouldn’t be surprising if a blow-off match is on the cards.

Still, that potential grudge match won’t be contested at Extreme Rules, as Joe is challenging Kofi Kingston for the WWE championship this Sunday. We’ll just have to wait and see what WWE’s plans for Mysterio.

What we do know for sure, though, is that viewers will be treated to two tag team matches on this week’s Raw, per WWE.

Erika Goldring / Getty Images

Loading...

Universal champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women’s champion Becky Lynch are teaming up to face Andrade and Zelina Vega. Ever since Rollins and Lynch announced their real life relationship, WWE has embraced their romance on television by having them pair up and watch each other’s backs.

Elsewhere, Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre will face Roman Reigns and a mystery partner, just six nights before Reigns teams with Undertaker to take on McMahon and McIntyre at Extreme Rules in an anything goes match.

Furthermore, McMahon will be the one who chooses Reigns’ partner, and if Undertaker interferes in the match, he will be removed from the no holds barred match at the pay-per-view. Expect some drama to unfold on what should be an action-packed episode of Raw.