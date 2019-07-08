Giuliana Rancic Stuns Fans With Throwback Bikini Photo From 13 Years Ago

Giuliana surprised fans with an old bikini photo featuring her now-husband, Bill Rancic.

Giuliana Rancic surprised her millions of fans over the weekend as she took to Instagram to post a throwback bikini photo that showed her posing alongside her shirtless husband, Bill Rancic, during a sunny and tropical vacation. The E! News host revealed in the caption that the snap was taken 13 years ago, while she was still dating the former Apprentice star.

Giuliana, who’s now more recognizable with blonde hair, sported her then dark brunette tresses in a ponytail, as the businessman put his arm around her and flashed a big smile in the July 7 upload.

The entertainment news journalist, who was then known by her maiden name of Giuliana DePandi, gave just a glimpse of her bikini body, rocking a deep purple plunging bikini in the old photo.

Many fans took to the comments section of the upload to make it known that they thought Rancic looked pretty different today than she did in the cute throwback snap.

“Oh my gosh you guys do look a little different!! Crazy!” one person said. Another commented on the photo shared by the star, saying, “Wow!!! [You] look so young.”

Posting several shocked emoji, a third person wrote, “You guys look like teens tho.”

However, others voiced their shock by noting how little it appeared both of the TV personalities have aged since the photo was taken in 2006.

“You [two] don’t age at all,” one person told Giuliana – who shares her 6-year-old son with Bill. Another comment read, “13 years ago and both of u still same.. age is just a number for sure…”

Rancic captioned the snap with the sweet hashtags #younglove, #babyfaces and #13yearsago.

But it seems as though the past 13 years haven’t done much to change Giuliana’s body confidence.

As The Inquisitr reported, the star recently gave fans a look at all her hard work in the gym in a much more recent swimsuit photo just last month.

The stunning photo, uploaded to the former Giuliana and Bill reality star’s Instagram page, showed her modeling a seriously fun one-piece swimsuit as she promoted her collaboration with Summer Salt.

Loading...

In the pic, Giuliana was showing off some skin and all her hard work and dedication to staying fit and healthy, as she lounged around on a boat in a white one-shoulder, one-piece swimsuit with a lemon pattern design.

The 44-year-old star told fans that her collection was inspired by the tropical sights and sounds of Capri, while describing the island as being her favorite in Southern Italy.

As for how she maintains her toned body in her mid-40s, Rancic has previously spoken out about her passion for health and fitness.

“What motivates me more than anything is knowing that how I take care of my body today will determine how I feel tomorrow morning,” she previously told Shape. “It isn’t about being skinny. It’s about feeling good. When I am in shape, I can conquer anything.”