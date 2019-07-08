‘The Young And The Restless’ Comings And Goings: Jill Arrives Just In Time

The Young and the Restless comings and goings for the week of July 8 through 12 bring Jess Walton back as Jill, and she may have the mother of all secrets to reveal. Plus in coming weeks, Eileen Davidson brings Ashley back soon, Jessica Collins stepped back into Avery’s shoes, and Catherine Bach’s Anita shows up as part of Chelsea’s storyline.

Since she escaped Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and fled to Las Vegas, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) has talked about Adam (Mark Grossman) associating with Chance Chancellor, aka Phillip Chancellor IV. This week, Jess Walton brings Jill back to Genoa City on July 10 and 11, according to SheKnows Soaps, and it seems like Chance’s grandmother might have some details about him and his connection to Adam Newman.

What’s more, Jill is back in time to counsel Billy (Jason Thompson) before he goes entirely off the deep end over Adam’s role in Delia’s death. Seeing Adam at his daughter’s grave broke something in Billy, and he went and took a gun from his family home, then, at the carnival, Billy flashed back to those moments, and it seems like both Billy and Adam could be in serious trouble soon.

Based on her teaser photos, expect to see Jill with Billy, Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Cane (Daniel Goddard) during her time this summer in Genoa City.

Meanwhile, Jessica Collins teased a possible return as Avery Baily Clark on Instagram a while back. With Nick (Joshua Morrow) looking to an old friend for help this week, it’s possible he’ll turn to Avery, but no specific details about Collins’s possible reprisal of the role are available.

Actor John Burke wrapped up his short stint as Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) husband Calvin last week. The Inquisitr‘s daily Y&R recap reveals that last Friday, Chelsea found her husband dead in their hotel room shortly after they had a bitter fight.

Later this month somebody connected with Chelsea’s past arrives in town. Dynasty actor, Gordon Thompson will be Daryl Tulane. Daryl shows up on July 29 and will stick around for several episodes.

It’s possible that the drama surrounding Calvin’s death is what brings Chelsea’s mother, Anita, as portrayed by Dukes of Hazzard actress Catherine Bach, back to Genoa City early next month on Thursday, August 8.

Finally, Eileen Davidson filmed more scenes as Ashley Abbott, and the character should return to the storyline sometime soon given the timeline of her most recently filming. With a vengeful Phyllis at the helm of Dark Horse, Ashley may come back home to help right the family business.