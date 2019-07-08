Tammy Hembrow Trolls Haters With Hot Bikini Pic: ‘Since Some Of You Have So Much To Say About My Tiny Bikinis’

Tammy Hembrow is clapping back at all the haters who are commenting on her choice of bikinis.

As fans know, the Australian fitness model is no stranger to showing off her sexy figure in a number of NSFW outfits, including bikinis, thong swimsuits, and even sexy workout gear. While most of the photos and videos that she posts earn her rave reviews, Hembrow has noticed a few trolls commenting on her posts lately, and she’s not just going to sit back and take it. In a new Instagram post shared with her legion of fans, Tammy shares an NSFW video.

In the short clip, the blonde-haired beauty can be seen sitting by the pool with her backside facing the camera. The video starts off with Tammy showing off her amazing figure in a skimpy white thong bikini that leaves virtually nothing to the imagination, revealing her toned derriere, back, and arms to the camera. The stunner wears her long locks up in a high bun and accessorizes the look with a little bit of jewelry.

The video is set to music, and it starts off with Hembrow looking over her shoulder into the camera before taking a sip of a cocktail just in front of her. After she sips her drink, the mother of two playfully looks back and smiles into the camera. In the caption of the image, Hembrow slams that haters who have not-so-nice things to say about her choice in swimwear.

Since the post went live on her account a few short hours ago, it’s earned the social media star plenty of attention with over 181,000 likes in addition to 1,800-plus comments. Most followers commented on the post in support of Hembrow, telling her to ignore the haters because she looks great in a bikini while a few others continued to troll the 25-year-old.

“Scream it a little louder so the people in the back can hear,” one follower commented on the post.

“If I looked like that I would never wear clothes,” another Instagram user chimed in.

“It’s because people are jealous they don’t have a figure to pull it off like you do. Keep doing you,” another one of Tammy’s followers suggested.

As The Inquisitr shared yesterday, Hembrow posted another bikini-clad photo, only this time she was rocking a tiny red bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination of her fans. Like her most recent Instagram post, this one generated plenty of buzz with over 240,000 likes in addition to upward of 700 comments. Luckily for Tammy, most of the comments were positive with just a few trolls here and there.