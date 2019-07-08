Kim Kardashian’s Selfie Stumps Instagram: ‘Thought That Was Billie Eilish’

Kim Kardashian’s latest selfie seems to have sparked some confusion. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram last night for an update – while the image didn’t come in Kim’s trademark mirror or full-length format, it did send out the star’s much-loved group shots. Fans now appear convinced that one member of the gang is singer-songwriter Billie Eilish.

Kim’s photo showed one of her late-night gatherings. The 38-year-old appeared on the far left, alongside model and DJ Sita Abellan and luxury consultant Aureta Thomollari – both individuals were tagged. Kim’s positioning seemed to suggest she was holding the camera. While Kim opted for a bronzed face and plunging black necklines, Sita had channeled greens from satin-effect clothing and rimmed shades. The DJ’s look has been receiving some much-liked comments

“lmaoo i thought that was Billie w. the shades,” was one comment receiving over 88 likes.

“Thought that was Billie elash [sic],” was also well-received.

Fans also left responses to the popular comments – while not all agreed fully, many seemed to have been stumped by Kim’s update.

“SAME I ONLY CAME IN THE COMMENTS TO SEE IF SOMEONE ELSE SAID!” one user wrote.

“Yeah but billie’s hair is green & black now so i only thought that for a second lol,” was another response.

The mother of four was, however, not exclusively compared to the 17-year-old music sensation. Kim was complimented on her beauty by many, although a popular comment did tell the star to “stop” using Facetune.

Fans of Billie Eilish will likely have spotted the resemblance. The singer recently took to Instagram in an outfit similar to the one worn by Sita last night. The green colors were all there. Likewise, the rimmed shades.

Kim likely did not set out to cause any confusion. This reality star is, however, known for channeling the looks of other celebrities. Last year, Kim and her friend Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Halloween. Pictures of the duo harnessing the blonde bombshell and musician’s iconic 1999 red carpet look were posted to Kim’s Instagram, per The Mirror.

Kim’s update last night proved popular overall, though. It had racked up over 681,000 likes within 10 hours of going live, and received over 2,700 comments from fans.. The snap was also commented on by both of Kim’s photographed pals. While Sita left three heart emoji, Aureta sent three kiss-face emoji.

Kim has 142 million Instagram followers.