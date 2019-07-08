WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey’s Return Imminent, Wants To Work With Paul Heyman

One of WWE’s most popular superstars could be set to make her long-awaited return to the ring. Sportskeeda is reporting that Ronda Rousey’s comeback might be on the cards sooner rather than later.

The former Raw Women’s champion has been missing from WWE television since losing the championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania earlier this year. However, recent developments within the company’s creative department may have encouraged the UFC Hall of Famer to cut her absence short.

As The Inquisitr reported, Paul Heyman is the new executive director of Raw. That means he has more creative input over the direction of the show going forward, and rumor has it he wants to feature Rousey in his plans as soon as possible.

Earlier this year, The Inquisitr covered the backstage drama involving Sasha Banks over her alleged desire to quit the company. Since she’s been gone, though, the Raw Women’s division has been severely lacking when it comes to established title challengers for Lynch.

Sportskeeda‘s source claims the company wants Rousey back to add some much-needed star power to the Raw Women’s title picture.

“A lot has changed with Raw since WrestleMania. Banks is [missing] so Becky’s leading there but Heyman coming back is a big deal. He likes working with Rousey and she likes working with him.”

The feeling appears to be mutual. Rousey and Heyman’s working relationship is well documented, as he helped her behind the scenes during her rookie year. If anyone can encourage her to step between the ropes again in the near future, it’s Heyman.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

On top of that, earlier this month, Rousey posted a video to her Youtube channel titled “Ronda Misses It.” In the video, she performs a series of hilarious WWE-style vignettes in her house, indicating that she’s bored sitting at home and is itching to compete again.

Until now, the rumors suggested that the former champion was taking time off to start a family with her husband, Travis Browne. Perhaps those plans have been put on hold, given that WWE could use her more than ever in 2019.

With SmackDown‘s upcoming move to FOX set to be finalized this October, the company must justify the hefty price tag paid by the network for the right to host the show. Furthermore, WWE officials will be looking to distract wrestling fans from All Elite Wrestling, whose own weekly show will debut on TNT later this year.

Suffice to say, WWE could benefit from the return of one of its biggest stars. Not only would she boost television ratings, but she would also inject the Women’s division — and general product — with a dose of excitement.