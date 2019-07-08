‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Cheyenne Floyd Defends Amber Portwood After She’s Dissed By Jenelle Evans On Twitter

Cheyenne Floyd is coming to the defense of her co-star.

Cheyenne Floyd came to the defense of her Teen Mom OG co-star, Amber Portwood, after the mother of two was dissed on Twitter by Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans after her arrest.

Following Evans’ Twitter post, which suggested she was a better person because she has learned from her past mistakes, Floyd shared a tweet of her own, in which she pointed out that Evans isn’t exactly in a place to be judging others.

“Jenelle should be the last person ‘throwing shade’ … hate when people kick a person when [they’re] down,” Floyd wrote, according to a July 6 report from In Touch Weekly magazine.

According to Floyd, she typically stays out of the drama between her co-stars, but Evans’ tweet “irritated” her.

Upon learning of Portwood’s arrest at the end of last week, Evans, who recently regained custody of her children after CPS took them from her after her husband shot their family dog, posted a message about her thoughts on Portwood’s domestic battery arrest, which allegedly took place after a fight at her home with her son’s father, Andrew Glennon.

“All I have to say is at least I learn from my past mistakes,” Evans tweeted.

Evans lost custody of her kids in May, but was able to get them back during a court date days prior to Portwood’s arrest. Still, when it came to her tweet, many fans lashed out at Evans for being hypocritical, and slammed her for being in denial about her own struggles.

As fans of Teen Mom OG know, Floyd was added to the cast of the MTV reality series last year after previously appearing on The Challenge and Are You the One?, both of which aired on the same network.

Immediately after her addition was confirmed, which came soon after the addition of Bristol Palin was revealed, many fans struggled to understand MTV’s thought process for allowing her to appear on the long-running series. After all, she was never a part of the 16 & Pregnant or Teen Mom franchises, nor was she ever a teenage mother. Instead, she had her daughter, Ryder, when she was in her twenties.

After the ninth season of the show was filmed last year, Floyd chose to move on with the network and appear on Season 10, while Palin did not.

To see more of Floyd, Portwood and their co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the 10th season of Teen Mom OG on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.