‘RHONJ’ Star Melissa Gorga’s Latest Bikini Photo Has Her Looking ‘Younger Than Ever’

Melissa's showing some skin in a summer selfie that has fans saying she looks "10 years younger."

Melissa Gorga, 40, is showing off her bikini body in a new photo with her husband. The gorgeous Real Housewives of New Jersey star snapped a selfie with her husband of 15 years, Joe Gorga, over the weekend as she proudly flaunted her seriously toned body in a pretty skimpy, and seriously plunging, bikini that had fans telling her she looked “younger than ever.”

The adorable couple photo showed Melissa and Joe matching with backwards baseball caps. The Real Housewife rocked a black cap on her head, while Joe – who’s the brother of fellow RHONJ star Teresa Giudice – went for the opposite hue, sporting a white hat.

Melissa was proudly showing off her stunning curves as she cuddled up to her man for the selfie, wowing her 1.8 million followers with her plunging dark bikini, which featured what appeared to be a green leaf pattern across the chest. She also gave her fans just a tiny peek at the bottoms, which were just barely visible in her latest Instagram upload.

The reality star kept things a little more natural with her makeup, as she enjoyed a summer night with her husband of more than a decade, showing off her glowing skin and slightly more subtle eye makeup with glossy pink lips.

The sweet snap — which came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that she was showing some skin in a black strapless bikini in a throwback picture with her immediate family — has received more than 41,000 likes since Melissa shared it on her account on July 7, while many fans left sweet messages for the couple in the comments section.

Many praised the Gorgas, who share three children together, for their lengthy and loving relationship.

“Amazing how yall have been together, married and have three children and yall seem to be so in love,” one fan told the couple. “Most people after 10 years have to find that spark again.”

Another person posted a number of fire emoji and added, “Blessed Couple.”

But while many shared praise for Melissa and Joe, others were a little more distracted by how stunning the 40-year-old mom of three looked while revealing her impressive curves in her two-piece bikini. Several fans told Melissa that she looked much younger than her actual age.

“Girl you’re looking amazing and younger than ever!!” said one Instagram user, and another wrote, “Love the natural makeup you look at [least] 10 years younger in this photo. Hot couple!!!”

But it will probably come as no surprise to most fans of the RHONJ star to see her sporting a two-piece online, as Gorga has previously admitted that she’s a big fan of a bikini and has several in her wardrobe.

“I have more swimsuits probably than I do underwear, which is crazy, but it’s true!” Melissa previously told Us Weekly.