‘Big Brother’ Fans React to ‘Awkward’ End To Season 21 Showmance As Jackson Michie ‘Dumps’ Kathryn Dunn

Two weeks in, the 'Big Brother' stars agreed to 'separate' for the sake of their individual games.

Big Brother 21 had its first “breakup”—and it didn’t go well. Jackson Michie, who allegedly had an off-camera, one-night stand with fellow BB21 player Kathryn Dunn during Week 1 of the game, decided that it was time to start thinking with his brain instead of…well, you know. Unfortunately, Michie’s delivery left a lot to be desired.

The awkward conversation came after Kathryn Dunn tried to crash Jackson Michie’s hammock date with the new apple of his eye, Holly Allen. That’s when Michie delivered the worst ” it’s-not-you-it’s-me conversation” in the history of the Big Brother game, TooFab notes.

“For your game and my game, we have to separate. Everything I did the past two weeks out of my heart but I have to think with my brain.”

When Kat pointed out that Jackson was spending a lot of time with Holly lately, he fired back with the worst defense ever.

“That doesn’t matter,” the Big Brother bro said. “This is between me and you and I don’t want to talk about anybody else.”

Kathryn Dunn later revealed her true feelings about her short-lived Big Brother showmance in a fiery Diary Room session, according to a Twitter post from BBUpdates.

“I’m sorry I annoyed you (Jackson) with my friendship. I’m sorry I’m not good enough for you or your game that you are sucking at. You are not that big of a deal here or in the real world. Don’t call me after the show, because I won’t answer. I’m not into you.”

It’s no surprise that Big Brother fans had a lot to say about the Kat-Michie-Holly triangle.

Big Brother legend Janelle Pierzina took to Twitter to write, “Makes total sense why Jackson decided to go for Holly, she’s just as bland as he is! (Not to mention a dumba**) Kat is too good 4 him anyway.”

Other fans also weighed in on this season’s barely-there showmance, with some wondering why Kat is being portrayed as the “crazy” one when Jackson led her on. And others love the fact that Jackson Michie will still have to face Kat Dunn in the house every day as he tries to pursue a showmance with Holly Allen. You can see some of the reaction from Big Brother fans below.

How awkward was the Holly, Michie and Kathryn scene in the backyard? Like why was he all over Kathryn last week? Him and Jack both wanted Kemi out over Kathryn so it’s not like he thought she was leaving, makes no sense! She seemed so heartbroken ???? #bb21 — Mia (@TVFanatic8) July 8, 2019

Ouch Michie. That was kinda harsh gonna look bad when he’s in a showmance with holly. But come on now Kathryn….you know you liked him & wanted a showmance. So don’t play like you didn’t. #BB21 — Robin (@wannabe21) July 8, 2019

Michie really said “the juice isn’t worth the squeeze” about Kat being in the house bc he’s now sexually interested in a different cast member? On national television?? With no shame??? #BB21 — Tanner (@tanner_wendel) July 8, 2019

Loading...

They’re making Kat seem like the crazy terrible unlikable player and Jackson the hero.. make it make sense CBS. Make it. Make sense. #BB21 — Shawn #BB21 (@allstarjanelle) July 8, 2019

Never have I cared less about two people yet felt more uncomfortable watching their *breakup* than Jackson & Kat. #bigbrother — Jon Wilson (@JonWilsonAuthor) July 8, 2019

Big Brother 21 has already featured several hookups that could affect players games in a negative way. In addition to Jackson Michie and Kathryn Dunn, Big Brother 21 houseguest Isabella Wang and Nick Maccarone reportedly hooked up, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. And Jackson Michie’s bromance, Jack Matthews, hooked up with Analyse Talavera in an encounter that she graphically talked about on the CBS live feeds.

Big Brother airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.