Sarah Hyland Posts NSFW Close-Up Bikini Booty Snap, ‘Sun’s Out Buns Out’

Sarah's showing some skin in the sunshine in her tiny bikini bottoms.

Sarah Hyland is sharing a NSFW close-up shot of her booty in a new photo posted to her official Instagram account over the weekend. The talented Modern Family star got a little cheeky on the social media site on July 6 as she shared a photo of what appeared to be her white thong bikini bottoms peeking through her see-through cover-up dress.

The snap showed the actress – who’s appeared as new mom Haley Dunphy on the ABC sitcom for the past 10 seasons – facing out towards the water in her floral white ensemble which left very little to the imagination.

Sarah revealed in the caption that the photo was actually snapped by her boyfriend, former The Bachelorette contestant and Bachelor In Paradise bartender Wells Adams, while she also joked about getting her tanned “buns out” for all to see in the sunshine.

Understandably, the sultry snap sent the star’s 6.4 million followers wild as they flooded the comments section with praise.

“Are you trying to give me a heart attack,” one fan asked in the comments section of Sarah’s upload. Another then wrote after seeing the seriously sultry look at her booty in her tiny white bikini bottoms, “Oh.my.goodness…..” with several fire emoji and a peach emoji.

A third person wrote, “I do try (honestly) not be one of those guys but.. daaamn. Keep on keepin’ on!”

The snap came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Hyland was showing skin in another bikini recently, this time rocking a red two-piece while soaking up the sun with boyfriend Wells at the beach.

The duo cuddled up together at a bonfire on the sand to celebrate the 4th of July with a belated party, first smiling and then sticking their tongues out at the camera.

“Pic#1. Proof we can be cute and normal,” Hyland jokingly captioned the two photos. “Pic#2. Proof it doesn’t last very long. Happy belated 4th America! #beachbonfire #happy4th.”

Hyland’s body confident post proved just how happy and healthy she is now after struggling in the past due to health complications.

The star has been very candid with her fans about what she’s been through, even posting a heartfelt message last year in which she called out the social media body shamers after losing much of her muscle definition following complications with her kidneys for which she needed a second transplant.

“I am not a fan of being skinny which many of you have told me that I am too much of,” Hyland wrote in a very candid Instagram post, per Meaww, admitting that people had accused of having a head too big for her body after losing weight due to her serious health issues.

“But considering I’ve basically been on bed rest for the past few months, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. My circumstances have put me in a place where I’m not in control of what my body looks like.”

Sarah then continued on social media, “So, I strive to be as healthy as possible, as everyone should.”