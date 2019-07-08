Ashley Tisdale Celebrates Turning 34 In A Skimpy Black Bikini & Daisy Dukes

Ashley's celebrating her birthday in her bikini and denim shorts.

Ashley Tisdale is still celebrating her June 2 34th birthday, and she’s doing it in swimwear style. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the former High School Musical and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star showed some skin in a pretty skimpy black bikini as she commemorated her most recent birthday with her husband.

The gorgeous actress and singer shared four black and white photos with her 11.3 million followers on July 7. The snaps showed her rocking the dark two-piece with a pair of daisy dukes as she cuddled up to her man, musician Christopher French, who she married back in 2014 and will celebrate her fifth wedding anniversary with in September.

The cute photos showed Ashley affectionately placing her hand on her husband’s head as they both showed off some big smiles before then sharing a kiss. The duo matched one another with shades covering their eyes, while the “Symptoms” singer also opted for a large wide-brimmed black sunhat placed on her head to prptect her from the sunshine.

Tisdale accessorized her bikini and short shorts combo with a sparkly necklace around her neck as she smiled from ear to ear. In the caption, Ashley thanked Christopher for making her birthday “so special this year” after she turned 34-years-old at the start of the month.

But this actually isn’t the first time this year that Tisdale has acknowledged her most recent birthday in a bikini.

As The Inquisitr reported last month, the star shared several photos of herself and a girlfriend hitting the water together in a kayak – before taking a tumble straight into the ocean.

The bikini-clad duo were spotted by the paparazzi several years ago as they attempted to paddle around in the water while Ashley told fans that the pictures were taken during one of her previous birthdays when she and a few friends decided to hit the beach to celebrate.

“#TBT in celebration of my birthday coming up let’s throw it back my birthday party where the paps got the play by play of my kayak going under,” she captioned the photos – in which she was sporting a white triangle bikini look – while adding a crying laughing emoji.

Ashley will soon be returning to TV with a new role, having landed the part of Patricia Heaton’s daughter in the upcoming sitcom Carol’s Second Act.

As reported by Deadline, the Aliens In The Attic star will be appearing in the CBS comedy after the role of Patricia’s character’s daughter was recast with actress Bonnie Dennison departing the role.

Few details on the character have been released so far, though the site claimed that Tisdale’s character is a pharmaceutical representative with the show set to debut in September.