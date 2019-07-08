Instagram Model Cindy Kimberly Flaunts See-Through Skimpy Lingerie In Latest Instagram Snap

Instagram model Cindy “Wolfie” Kimberly has become a successful model and influencer who has amassed a following of 5.5 million users on the popular social media site. She takes to the site periodically to post jaw-dropping photos of herself sporting skimpy outfits, barely there bikinis, and sexy lingerie, frequently earning hundreds of thousands of likes and hundreds of comments from fans gushing over the model’s unique and stunning looks.

The model’s latest snap from over the weekend features her in white, see-through lingerie as she poses in front of a full-wall sized Renaissance-era painting. The brunette bombshell takes a mirror selfie as she poses with one hip cocked to the side, showing off her curvy hips and hinting at her ample backside.

She’s dressed in a light, lacy white outfit that includes a strip of ruffled fabric across her bra-less chest that connects to short sleeves that expose plenty of skin across her upper chest and leads into a free-flowing back piece that hangs down behind her.

The lingerie bottoms include a high-waisted string that hugs her trim waist while the piece of fabric covering the area between her legs is decorated with lace designs that also leave plenty of skin on display. The eye is drawn to the model’s long, sculpted legs and toned abdomen as the sheer material of the top leaves little of her chest to the imagination.

Cindy completed the sexy bedtime look with her long, straight dark tresses worn loose down her back and over one shoulder as she pouts at the camera with full lips and a natural, makeup-less face.

In the caption of the photo, the model says that she was bored so she made the painting she’s standing in front of. Also known for being a talented artist, Cindy often posts her paintings and drawings to her Instagram page alongside her sensual snaps.

Among the comments calling the model “hot” and “gorgeous” and telling her how much they love her, the 20-year-old model of Spanish and Indonesian origin received messages from fans telling her that she was “goals” and asking her how she achieved her perfect body.

One Instagram user wrote, “You are art,” while another commented, “i’m greek and i confirm you’re aphrodite.”

According to British publication The Sun, Cindy shot to fame after pop-singer Justin Bieber reportedly shared a picture of her to his own Instagram page in December 2015 alongside the caption, “OMG who is this!”