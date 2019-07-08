WWE News: ‘Monday Night Raw’ Star May Have Appeared At Impact Wrestling PPV Despite Still Being Under Contract

It looks like longtime WWE performer Rhyno could soon be making his official return to Impact Wrestling. The erstwhile Monday Night Raw superstar is believed to have appeared on the rival promotion’s Slamniversary pay-per-view on Sunday night, taking part in an in-ring segment that followed the Impact World Championship match between defending champion Brian Cage and Michael Elgin.

As recapped by Fightful and WrestlingNews.co, the match between Cage and Elgin ended with the latter upset at failing to win the Impact World Championship and planning to vent out his anger at Impact announcer Don Callis. But just as Elgin was about to attack Callis with his Elgin Bomb finisher, a masked man hit the ring and dropped Elgin with a spear.

While the announcers at Slamniversary said that they had no idea of the masked man’s identity, both publications wrote that it’s highly likely Rhyno was behind the attack. Fightful cited a separate report from PWInsider, which noted that Rhyno was backstage at Slamniversary, also pointing out that the veteran wrestler had taken to Twitter to say that he was in Texas for this year’s Fourth of July weekend. Per Impact Wrestling‘s official website, this year’s edition of Slamniversary was held on Sunday at Gilley’s in Dallas.

As Rhyno’s WWE contract is set to expire on July 17, that could be the reason why he did not reveal himself on camera after his attack on Elgin. However, the 43-year-old wrestler had previously been quoted as saying that he has no plans to re-sign with WWE once his contract comes up. Most recently, Rhyno told entertainment reporter Chris Van Vliet in May, per WrestleZone, that he refused WWE’s offer to pay him “more than twice” his current salary to focus on helping the company’s younger wrestlers while out on the road.

Nothing better then a 4th of July weekend in Texas. Time to get back to work. pic.twitter.com/0tQLZY45w4 — Rhyno (@Rhyno313) July 7, 2019

While Rhyno told Van Vliet that he doesn’t have anything negative to say about WWE, he added that he also doesn’t want to become “miserable” while sitting on the sidelines as he waits for his next television appearance. As such, he said that he plans to “work the independent scene” after wrapping up his ongoing stint with WWE.

Known in real life as Terrance Gerin, Rhyno has spent over two decades in the wrestling business, notably making his name in ECW in the 1990s and enjoying two runs with WWE, including the current one. In between those two WWE stints, Rhyno competed for Impact Wrestling — when it was still known as TNA — and briefly reigned as NWA World Heavyweight Champion in 2005 while working for the company, as noted by 411 Mania.