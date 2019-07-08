Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Fuel Dating Rumors By Behaving ‘Like A Couple’ At 4th Of July Party

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are the most mysteriously romantic non-couple in the entertainment industry at the moment. On the one hand, they definitely look like a couple, but on the other hand, they refuse to admit it. However, it is getting harder for the two pop stars to deny that there is a clear attraction between them.

The singers spent the holiday together at the Bootsy Bellows Fourth of July party at celebrity hotspot, Nobu, in Malibu, and they appeared very hands-on with each other. According to Hollywood Life, they were spotted arriving and leaving together, and reportedly spent the entire time together. In addition, photos emerged showing Camila and Shawn cozying up to each other by the pool.

“They held hands and cuddled and stayed close to one another the entire night. They were completely acting like a couple. They spent the entire night together. They seem very happy,” a source told HL.

Then the next day, 22-year-old Camila attended Shawn’s concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and gushed about him on his Instagram stories, saying he “couldn’t be more amazing.” The following day, she joined him on stage to perform their incredibly racy duet, “Señorita,” which was the reason their dating rumors originated in the first place. The music video for their hit song is as steamy as it gets, and fans were quick to jump to conclusions — especially now that she broke up with her boyfriend of a year, Matthey Hussey.

Camila has known the 20-year-old Canadian hunk for a while now, and they have been good friends for years. However, it seems like they are entertaining the idea of taking their friendship to the next level as they can’t keep their hands off each other.

this was from today, shawn and camila spending 4th of july together ETHMA HELLO pic.twitter.com/UGGDOQgaud — riley fan account (@chambiesmain) July 4, 2019

“They aren’t putting any labels on what they are or are not right now because they have been friends for so long. They also can’t deny the attraction they have for each other and the genuine feelings of liking each other more than just friends. They both are eager to try something more. But are also scared to dive in because they don’t want to ruin their friendship and hurt each others feelings down he road if it doesn’t work out,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source added that they are making sure to approach this change in their dynamic as carefully as possible to avoid ruining the good friendship they already share. Still, it seems like a romance is bound to happen, as they have been spending a lot of time together and enjoying each other’s company.