Dolly Castro Showcases Chiseled Abdomen And Busty Assets In Leopard-Print Bikini

Last week, Nicaraguan fitness sensation Dolly Castro Chavez soaked up the sunshine in Orange County, California, after a busy day of work. While the Instagram model normally posts snaps of herself working out or decked out in exercise gear, she occasionally delights her 6.2 million followers with a more racy photo, in which she dons a skimpy dress or barely-there bikini.

In the photo, the 34-year-old stands in front of a pool as she flaunts a leopard-print bikini that leaves little of her stunning figure to the imagination. The strapless top emphasizes her busty cleavage while showing off a glimpse of underboob. The thick-waisted bottoms squeeze the model’s hips, hugging her curves and highlighting her curvy thighs. The highlight of the snap is her chiseled abdomen, toned from hours spent in the gym.

The fitness guru completed the look with her long, brown straight hair worn loose and flowing down her back, slightly lifted by the breeze. As she smiles slightly towards the camera, her followers are drawn to her black-lined eyes and pink-glossed lips. She accessorized with a simple pair of sparkly stud earrings.

In the caption of the sexy snap, Dolly writes in Spanish that after working all day, she finally gets to enjoy the beautiful day and soak up some vitamin D. She also tags Fashion Nova, the brand behind the leopard suit.

The comment section was full of adoring fans who loved the summery snap, leaving her compliments on her flawless figure and begging her for more diet and fitness tips and tricks.

One Instagram user wrote, “You have an absolutely perfect body. An ideal for many,” while another commented, “You’re a queen! So beautiful.”

Other followers simply left comments consisting of emoji, from hearts to heart-eyed smileys and roses.

One of the brands that the fitness model promotes in her Instagram posts is 1st Phorm. The brand sells muscle-building products that Dolly uses during and after her workouts. They also sell various types of workout gear and athletic wear.

On Sunday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to tell her followers about how she likes to switch up her cardio routine by heading to the great outdoors instead of staying in the gym while showing off her black 1st Phorm backpack that she fills with the brand’s protein products.

The model stuns in bright-blue figure-hugging yoga pants that highlight her ample booty and a tight, black crop-top/sports bra combo that puts her cleavage on display and teases her toned belly.

Fans called her “gorgeous as always” and “you’re the prettiest woman in the world.”