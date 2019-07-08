Blake Shelton Says Adam Levine’s Plan To Leave ‘The Voice’ Was The Show’s Worst-Kept Secret: ‘We All Knew’

Adam Levine’s exit from The Voice may have come as a shock to fans, but not Blake Shelton.
The fellow coach on the singing competition opened up about Levine’s decision to leave The Voice, hinting that it was the worst-kept secret on the show. Shelton shared that even before Adam made his plans known, everyone involved in the show knew that he was ready for a change.
“I think we all knew, on the inside of the show, that he was ready to make a move,” Shelton told Entertainment Tonight, via Deadline. “For a guy like Adam, who is just — he’s the most ADD person I think I’ve met — for him to have even done it as long as he did without wanting to move on to the next thing, is amazing.”
Adam Levine had announced his decision to leave the show in late May, and shared some details about his decision in an Instagram post. Adam reminisced about being convinced by producer Mark Burnett to sign up for the show, even though he and the other coaches had no idea what they were doing. But Levine said that by the end of the first day of shooting, he could tell “there’s some magic here.”
Adam said that working on The Voice ended up being a life-shaping experience, and had some especially kind words for Blake Shelton.
“I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it,” he wrote to Blake. “Our friendship is and always will be one for the books.”
About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. ❤️ We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going. After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself “theres some magic here. Something is definitely happening.” It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever. Thank you NBC for signing me up. I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I’d go. Thank you Carson Daly for babysitting the musicians and making sure our shoes were tied and we had our lunch boxes. You are the backbone of this thing and we appreciate you more than you know. Audrey, thank you for being perhaps the most patient person in all the free world. 4 musicians all at once is a lot. Sainthood is imminent. Thank you to Paul Mirkovich and the band for their ridiculously hard work and learning more songs than maybe any band ever. ???? Thank you to the people behind the scenes who do the real work and make this machine hum. To the amazingly talented vocalists who competed on the show and blew my mind on a daily basis. And, BLAKE FUCKIN’ SHELTON. I couldn’t hide my love for you if I tried. Seriously. I tried. Can’t do it. Our friendship is and always will be one for the books. Whatever this whole surreal experience was, Im just happy I got to experience it with you. You’re my brother for life. Kelly and John, take care of the cowboy and I’m sure I’ll be back to say hi very very soon. So much love to you both. And lastly, to all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING. And Lastly, I’d like to thank my manager Jordan for convincing me to take that meeting. ???? What an amazing ride. Thank you all so much. ❤️ Adam
Blake Shelton added that he knows Adam is happy with the decision, even if Blake has his reservations. But Shelton did say he could see the silver lining in the changes on the show.
“At least they were able to soften the blow a little bit and bring Gwen back,” he said, referring to the comeback for his girlfriend and former coach, Gwen Stefani.
While Blake said that he and everyone else know that Adam Levine was planning to leave The Voice, the decision to bring back Gwen Stefani was somehow more of a surprise.
“By the time I found out what was going on, which was only about 12 hours before the announcement, they had already reached out to Gwen’s camp and said, ‘Look, Adam’s decided he’s gonna move on, we’re ready for Gwen if she’s in,'” Shelton shared.
Blake Shelton added that he’s not sure what the show will feel like without Adam Levine, who he said has been his “frenemy” since Day One on the show.