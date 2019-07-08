Mariah Carey Took On The ‘Bottle Cap Challenge’ In A Way Only She Could, Fans Declare Her The Winner

The “Bottle Cap Challenge” may officially be over after Mariah Carey’s entry.

The singer took to Twitter to share her attempt at the viral trend, but opted for a very different approach. The challenge calls for people to show off their kicking prowess by expertly nailing a bottle cap to twist it off without actually knocking over the bottle. Celebrities and athletes have tried it to varying levels of success, but Mariah Carey knocked her attempt out of the park.

As Carey appeared to ready herself for a kick (while wearing a dress so tight it would be nearly impossible to deliver one with enough precision to take the cap off the bottle), the singer quickly changed course and sang a note so high that the bottle cap flew off the top of the bottle.

While some fans quibbled over whether there was some trick photography involved, many praised Mariah for her creativity and her amazing set of pipes.

Fans were having a hard time dealing with Mariah’s iconic attempt, with many declaring that the viral challenge is as good as over now.

“THIS IS THE MOST ICONIC S**T EVER,” one person commented.

“So this caused the earthquake huh?” another wrote about her viral attempt at the challenge.

While Mariah Carey gained plenty of attention for her unique approach to the “Bottle Cap Challenge,” she wasn’t the only singer to give it a go this weekend. Justin Bieber also posted his own attempt on Instagram while continuing his strange rivalry with actor Tom Cruise.

“This could be Tom Cruise’s head,” Bieber said before delivering a spinning kick that knocked the bottle cap into orbit.

There is now one true winner, and that is Mariah Careyhttps://t.co/orSr6nGfZc — Vulture (@vulture) July 8, 2019

Bieber, in turn, challenged Tom Cruise to complete the “Bottle Cap Challenge,” which is a much more polite request than the last challenge he issued the Mission: Impossible actor. As Pop Culture noted, Bieber said he wanted to meet Tom Cruise in the UFC octagon.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” Bieber wrote on Twitter in June. “Tom if you don’t take this fight your (sic) scared and you will never live it down.”

While Justin Bieber’s attempt did garner some attention from the celebrity news world and got 8.5 million views in just a few hours, it failed to capture the same reaction from fans that Mariah Carey did in her “Bottle Cap Challenge” attempt — and he failed to match the singer’s creativity, as well.