La La & Carmelo Anthony Are Reportedly Considering Their Son, Kiyan, 12, As They Continue To Live Alone

While La La Anthony is reportedly taking legal proceedings against her husband Carmelo, the famous couple is keeping a united front for the sake of their son.

According to BCK online, La La is moving forward into life without Carmelo, who she has been married to since 2010. A representative for La La reportedly told People that the couple are no longer living together. The two are also taking legal steps regarding the state of their marriage.

“As La La and Carmelo have been living apart for quite some time, La La is proceeding with legal discussions as the next step in their relationship,” the representative said. “They will remain loving and committed parents to their son,” the source said.

While neither La La nor Carmelo has confirmed their marital or living status, the two have been through their marital woes before. The couple separated in 2017 after rumors began to swirl that the former New York Knicks player cheated on his wife. However, the two were on seemingly good terms in December 2018.

The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple began to face problems again in June, just one day after the former TRL host’s birthday. Carmelo was in hot water after photos surfaced of him on a yacht with a mystery woman. Fans of both Carmelo and La La began to speculate that the father-of-one had stepped out on his wife and was spending her birthday on the arms of someone else. Soon after the photos came out, HollywoodLife reported that the former New York Knicks player shared via video with TMZ Sports that onlookers had the situation completely misconstrued. He stated that the mystery woman he was with was actually a business partner, and claims that her husband was also on the trip with them.

“I’m over here trying to have a good time. I’m on a boat with some friends. Them people are married, man. They ain’t got nothing to do with anything. Y’all trying to expose – y’all exposing somebody’s wife. Y’all exposing somebody’s kids to all that. like, c’mon.”

La La has been seemingly getting to work since the scandal broke. The actress shared on her Instagram page that she was attending Essence Fest and speaking on a panel over the weekend. One week prior, she was surrounded by her family and friends in Atlantic City as they continued to celebrate her 36th birthday.

La La and Carmelo began dating in 2002 before tying the knot. Kiyan is the couple’s only child.