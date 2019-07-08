Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Quotes Eva Peron, Leading To Controversy

Reports this week stated that President Donald Trump is secretly “enamored” with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a left-leaning Democrat who is outwardly a political enemy of his, even though he also believes that the popular freshman “doesn’t know anything.”

Per The Inquisitr, the president believes that his fellow New Yorker has a “certain talent,” and he even compared her to Eva Peron, the famous First Lady of Argentina in the 1940s and 1950s. The quotes come from an interview in the upcoming book American Carnage, by Politico reporter Tim Alberta.

The Congresswoman responded to the reports in an unorthodox manner- by quoting Eva Peron.

“I know that, like every woman of the people, I have more strength than I appear to have,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter Sunday, in quoting Peron. In a subsequent tweet, she added a second Eva Peron quote.

“I had watched for many years and seen how a few rich families held much of Argentina’s wealth and power in their hands,” the Congresswoman known as AOC said, once again attributing the quote to Peron. “So the government brought in an eight hour working day, sickness pay and fair wages to give poor workers a fair go.”

The quote led to some grumbling from the Congresswoman’s detractors.

“The progressive Dem star quoting Our Lady of Argentinian Fascism was something else I did not have in my predictions for 2019,” conservative writer Cathy Young tweeted in reaction. Other cited Daily Mail reporting that Peron’s husband’s regime allowed Nazis to hide out in Argentina after World War II.

Trump is secretly 'enamored' and 'starstruck' by AOC and has nicknamed her 'Eva Peron' https://t.co/iD2NlXgEc3 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) July 7, 2019

Eva Peron was the wife of Argentine dictactor Juan Peron from 1946 until her death from cancer in 1952, at the age of 33. She was the subject of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical Evita, as well as the movie adaptation in 1996 that starred Madonna.

Peron and Ocasio-Cortez would appear to have little in common, except for being women in politics who are of Latina origin, in possession of charisma, and younger than most well-known political figures.

In addition, Trump claimed in the interview that he had a hunch during Ocasio-Cortez’s primary challenge in 2018 that she was going to win after he saw a story about it on television. But reporter Dave Weigel of The Washington Post pointed out on Twitter that because AOC’s challenge was barely covered on cable news prior to her defeat of Rep. Joseph Crowley in the primary, Trump’s story is likely not true.