‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Gets Outpouring Of Support From Fans After Opening Up About Her Body Insecurity

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff may be having a difficult time with her body image as she prepares for baby No. 2 with husband Zach Roloff, but the reality star’s fans are there to help pick her up.

Tori took to Instagram this weekend to open up about the insecurities she feels as her body is going through changes during the second pregnancy. Tori admitted that this pregnancy has been much harder than the first, and while she isn’t feeling sick anymore and is no longer having complications, it’s been much harder for her to feel comfortable in her own body.

Some not-so-sensitive comments have not helped the matter, Tori shared in the candid post.

“I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure,” Tori wrote. “Hearing people ask me if I’m sure it’s not twins definitely does not help (for all our sakes-don’t ever ask a woman this question. Like ever). It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way.”

A vulnerable Tori shared a picture of herself posing by the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, showing off a smile and a hint of a baby bump. The post prompted a massive response from Tori Roloff’s fans, with countless messages offering encouragement and trying to lift her spirits.

“Sweetie, dont let things like that get to you..every pregnancy can be different…enjoy this wonderful time in your life,” one follower wrote. “You and zach are amazing and beautiful people.”

Tori Roloff also got some supportive messages from some family members, including sister-in-law Audrey Roloff who called her a “beautiful and strong sister” and said she was grateful for Tori’s honesty because it could help people going through the same thing feel less alone.

Tori Roloff has often played the role of supportive friend herself. When friends and fellow reality television stars Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth revealed earlier this week that they suffered a miscarriage of their second child, Tori took to Instagram to offer her condolences on the post the couple had shared. Tori said that her heart breaks for the couple and that they will be in her prayers.

Tori Roloff still has a ways to go before welcoming baby No. 2 into the world. As the couple announced in May, they are not expecting their second baby until November.