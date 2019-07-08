Ciara Flaunts Dangerous Curves In Multiple Instagram Snaps: ‘The Most Gorgeous Woman In The World’

Ciara showed off her amazing body as she soaked up the sun for her anniversary weekend with husband Russell Wilson.

The “Promise” singer and mother-of-two shared multiple photos of her dangerous curves with her 22.7 Instagram followers. In the photos, Ciara is rocking a black, one-piece swimsuit with a plunging neckline. As she is enjoying her time on a tropical beach in Fiji, the singer is standing in the shade on white sand and overlooking the blue ocean.

While she is standing and posing for most of the shots, in the last photo, she is sitting on a hammock smiling. Ciara is rocking a bare face as her dark hair flows down to her back. She also wears gold bracelets on her right arm.

At the time of writing, Ciara’s post has received more than 100,000 likes. The photo also received more than 1,000 comments from the singer’s fans.

“The most gorgeous woman in the world,” one follower wrote.

“Those legs…wow!!!” another follower exclaimed.

Ciara and her hubby, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, are currently celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The Inquisitr previously shared that the couple got married in July of 2016 after one year of dating. The two currently share a daughter, Sienna Rose, 2, and raise Ciara’s son, Future Zahir, 5, together.

Both Ciara and Wilson celebrated their love with heartfelt Instagram posts the day of their anniversary. Ciara shared memories of the two of them throughout their relationship, from their wedding in England, to the birth of their baby girl.

Wilson posted a video of the two of them where he completely gushed over his wife, according to Yahoo!

“You know she’s a special, special woman. The way you love, I love that about you. The way you love our kids. You’re such a great mom,” Wilson says in the clip.

“You’re just an amazing woman, you’re an inspiration to so many people, so many ladies around the world,” he continues. “So, I love you for who you are. Many more years of love, fun and joy… and kids.”

This is Ciara’s first marriage. People reports that, before Wilson, she was engaged to rapper Future, but called off the engagement in 2014. The cause for the split was reportedly due to the rapper’s cheating. According to Heavy, Wilson was married to Ashton Meem from 2012 to 2015. The two had known each other since high school and didn’t have any children during their marriage.

Fans of Ciara can keep up with the singer on Instagram.