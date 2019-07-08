Melania Trump Secretly Spoke Out Against Christine Blasey Ford, Told Donald That Ford Was Lying, Book Claims

Melania Trump led something of a secret push against Christine Blasey Ford, telling her husband that she believed the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault was lying, a new book claims.

While the first lady remained publicly quiet during Kavanaugh’s contentious Senate hearings after he was nominated to the Supreme Court by Donald Trump, a new book from conservative authors Mollie Hemingway and Carrie Severino claimed that Melania was not shy about sharing her opinion in private.

As the New York Post noted, an excerpt from the book, Justice on Trial: The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, revealed that Melania believed Ford was lying, and wasn’t afraid to share that opinion with her husband.

“You know that woman is lying, don’t you?” Melania Trump told her husband, the book claimed.

The authors contended that Melania Trump’s secret doubts over the veracity of Christine Blasey Ford’s claims were part of a larger national trend that went largely unreported. They claimed that “millions of other men and women” did not believe her allegation that Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a party while they were both in high school.

They wrote that Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony was filled with holes that were largely ignored by the media.

“Her credibility, if anything, was viewed as stronger because of her lapses in memory and because the odder parts to the story, such as her description of how she came to tell her husband about the assault,” the authors wrote. “Despite the holes in her story, the media clung to these details.”

As CNN reported, Donald Trump was publicly critical of Christine Blasey Ford at the time of Brett Kavanaugh’s hearing. At a campaign rally in Mississippi that took place at the same time, Trump bashed her lapses in memory from the incident.

“I had one beer. Well, do you think it was — nope, it was one beer,” Trump said, mocking Ford’s testimony. “How did you get home? I don’t remember. How’d you get there? I don’t remember. Where is the place? I don’t remember. How many years ago was it? I don’t know.”

Brett Kavanaugh was ultimately confirmed to the Supreme Court in a vote that largely went along party lines.

The New York Post reached out to the White House regarding Melania Trump’s alleged statement that Christine Blasey Ford was lying, but there was no comment from either the president or the first lady.