Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Brady Reveals Gabi’s Shocking Secret

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, July 8 reveals that the week is going to start off with a big secret being revealed in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives viewers will watch as Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) decides to spill the beans about Gabi Hernandez’s (Camilla Banus) revenge plot against Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) to Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin).

Brady will tell Chloe that Gabi started sleeping with Stefan in hopes of getting him to fall in love with her and marry her so that she could take all of his money and power for herself.

However, since that time, Gabi has seemingly started developing real feelings for Stefan as they’ve continued their steamy hookups.

Chloe, who was dating Stefan when she found him in bed with Gabi, will be stunned by the news, and she could choose to tell Stefan what she knows.

However, because Stefan went behind her back and treated her so poorly, Chloe may let the situation play out to see what happens between Stefan and Gabi.

This week, Stefan will confess that he has real feelings for Gabi, which will put her in a bit of a bind as she tries to figure out if she wants to continue her plan.

In the latest #DAYS, Gabi and Stefan share a romantic night together.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/JqeO3bsTtu — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) June 29, 2019

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will watch as Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) disguised as Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) gets a shocking surprise.

Kristen will find Ted Laurent (Giles Marini) and Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) in the depths of the DiMera mansion being hidden away in one of the secret rooms.

Kristen was told by Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) that he had killed both Ted and Kate and buried their bodies. She’ll now have a huge problem on her hands and a traitor working for her.

Elsewhere in Salem, Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) will continue to try and figure out what happened to Ted. Hope will grill Xander about Ted’s disappearance, believing he knows more than he’s letting on. However, it’s likely that Ted will continue to lie about the situation, especially since it implicates him in criminal activity.

Meanwhile, Rex Brady (Kyle Lowder) will be forced to make a confession to his new wife, Sarah Horton (Lindsey Godfrey). Sarah will likely want to know what happened to the expensive diamond necklace that Xander gave her, and he’ll have to tell her that he gave it to Chloe.

Fans can watch all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.