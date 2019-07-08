Ariana Grande Releases Statement Explaining Why She Broke Down Crying During Concert

Ariana Grande’s fans may have been a bit confused to see the singer break down crying on stage during a concert this weekend in St. Louis, but now the 26-year-old has put out a statement explaining the incident and saying sometimes she just needs a good cry.

Video spread on social media this weekend showing Grande breaking down while performing the song “R.E.M.” from her Sweetener album while performing at the Enterprise Center, Us Weekly reported. Fans speculated that she could be overcome with emotion at the death last year of ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who succumbed to a drug overdose, or possibly sad over the very public end of her relationship with Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson.

But as Ariana Grande shared on Twitter, she has been fully committed to her tour even though she’s going through a time in her life when she is “still processing a lot.” As Grande shared, “sometimes I cry a lot!”

She then thanked fans for offering grace as she worked though the trying times in her life while continuing to forge ahead with her music career.

“i thank you for accepting my humanness,” she wrote. “i’m not sure what i did to deserve to meet so many loving souls every night / to feel so much love, but i want you to know that it really does carry me through. i feel it and appreciate it. and all of you show much.”

Ariana Grande has never shied away from showing emotion to her fans. The singer has frequently become emotional when discussion an attack after her concert in Manchester, England, in 2017. A series of bombs exploded as fans were exiting the concert, leaving 22 people dead.

As Ariana shared during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple’s Beats 1 Radio, she went through a dark period filled with guilt after the bombing and said she came through with a greater determination to give something meaningful to her fans. As People magazine noted, Ariana hoped that the song “Get Well Soon” would help them heal as well.

“It’s just about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety,” Grande said of her song, which addresses the Manchester attack. “You know, there’s some dark s— out there, man. And we just have to be there for each other as much as we can. Because you never f—ing know, you know. So I wanted to do something to make people feel good and less alone.”

Ariana Grande’s statement this weekend did not identify exactly what caused her to become so emotional on stage.