‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: Say Goodbye To The Bradys

Days of Our Lives comings and goings for the week of July 8 reveal that fans will be forced to say goodbye to yet more members of the Brady family.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives will be losing three more characters this week as they’ll leave town following some serious family drama.

Claire Brady (Olivia Rose Keegan) is set to say goodbye to Salem as she’ll leave town with her mother Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) and her father Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer).

Claire’s leaving Salem at a time when she’s caused a lot of pain and heartbreak for those close to her. As many fans already know, Claire is the person responsible for setting the fire at the cabin last year that nearly killed her aunt, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

She later set another fire at the Horton cabin in hopes of killing her former boyfriend Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) and his friend Haley Chen (Thia Megia) when she thought they were sneaking around behind her back.

Claire’s mental illness was really brought to light after Tripp and Ciara came up with a plan to get her to confess. The couple made it look like they were getting intimate together, and Claire lost her mind when she found them.

In the latest #DAYS, an unhinged Claire holds Ciara hostage.https://t.co/ZsCmioRrzb pic.twitter.com/f1xiNE6obb — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) July 2, 2019

Days of Our Lives fans watched as Claire held a knife to Tripp’s throat and kidnapped Ciara, whom she later took back to the cabin, chained to the bed, and tried to light on fire all over again.

Thankfully, Claire was stopped by multiple members of her family and taken to the hospital, where she is being treated for mental health issues.

It looks like she’ll likely escape any criminal charges for arson and attempted murder, but her parents aren’t about to allow her to stay in Salem, where she’s caused so much trouble for her family members.

Claire will pack her bags, move out of the loft, and leave town with Belle and Shawn, who will likely reveal that they’ll be watching her closely and getting her the proper care that she needs in order to deal with her mental health issues.

It’s unclear whether or not fans will ever see Claire Brady back in Salem again, or if it will be Olivia Rose Keegan who portrays the character if she does come back.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold by watching Days of Our Lives weekday afternoons on NBC.