George Conway Tweets About Donald Trump’s Connection To Pedophile Jeffrey Epstein

Washington, D.C. lawyer George Conway and his wife Kellyanne were on vacation this weekend at the beach, but that didn’t stop him from tweeting about the president and his wife’s boss, Donald Trump.

George Conway has not kept his disdain for Trump a secret, and over the weekend, he shared information linking the president to the convicted pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein, who was arrested over the weekend, reveals The Daily Mail.

The couple went with their family to the Jersey Shore, but George Conway went on a Twitter tirade about Trump, mocking his Independence Day speech where he talked about airports during the Revolutionary War.

“Twenty-five or fifty years from now, Trump’s gaffe about revolutionary-war airports may end up being the only memorable line he ever uttered in a speech. Either that, or his bit about windmills causing cancer.”

He added that the weather report said that the forecast was 100 percent chance of a fiasco. But after Epstein was arrested Saturday night, the tweets got more serious as Conway started tweeting about Trump’s connection to the pedophile who was taken into custody on new sex trafficking charges related to activity in New York and Florida.

On his Twitter page, Conway went hard at Trump and several Trump associates, including Attorney General William Barr.

George Conway tweets links tying Trump to accused child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein after arresthttps://t.co/QWIZCtX7jO pic.twitter.com/D7cnWaR7nY — Raw Story (@RawStory) July 7, 2019

Conway connected the dots between Barr and Epstein and posted several examples where Trump sang Epstein’s praises.

“Mr. Trump, in 2002, told New York Magazine that Mr. Epstein was a ‘terrific guy.’ He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.'”

He also shared a 2010 sworn deposition with Epstein where he was asked about socializing with Trump and underage females at the same time.

“Q. Have you ever socialized with Donald Trump in the presence of females under the age of 18? “A: Though I’d like to answer that question, at least today I’m going to have to assert my Fifth, Sixth, and 14th Amendment rights, sir.”

Conway shows no sign of stopping, tweeting, and retweeting comments from various authorities about Epstein and Trump. Now that Epstein has been arrested again, a closer look is being taken at the billionaire’s relationship with several noteworthy and connected men, reveals The Inquisitr, including Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and prominent lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

One of the alleged victims has also stated on the record that she was recruited by an associate of Epstein’s while she was working at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort.