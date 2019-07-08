Christina Milian Exposes Chest In Revealing Swimsuit

Christina Milian has been on a major roll on Instagram lately. Thanks to the sunny weather, that’s also meant she’s been sharing more swimsuit pics. Her newest post showed her in a white ensemble, looking chic as ever in a one-piece. One hand was at her waist, almost as if holding it together and making it hard to know for certain what the bottoms looked like. However, the top was clearly visible, with a major plunge neckline.

The swimsuit also left some of her chest exposed on the sides, thanks to the revealing cut. The singer sat on a stone white step, while the backdrop was a perfectly manicured lawn. Milian also added her own pop of color to the scene with a bright blue baseball hat. She tipped it over her eyes so half of her face was obscured, but you could still see that she wore gold hoop earrings.

Previously, Christina shared a series of three photos. She posed with a variety of people in different outfits, and revealed in the captions that she likes making new friends. It’s obviously working out for her, as she looked like she was having fun in all of the pictures.

In the first photo of the series, Christina wore a modest brown dress and sandals. The second photo showed the singer in a lavender bikini, while the final one was a group shot with three others.

It’s no surprise that Christina loves to use social media, as she’s previously opened up to Forbes about how her career was impacted by the growing technology.

“Social media has allowed fans and celebrities to really engage and have an organic interaction with each other. “I found I was able to really understand what the fans wanted, communicate with them and share my lifestyle.”

“Social media has really become a great outlet for people to become their own boss,” she added. And it’s true, that there are some people nowadays that generate an income completely based on social media platforms.

“I was able to release a four song EP independently with the help of social media. Without it, I definitely would be in a tight situation when it comes to record labels and what not.”

An interesting fact about Christina is that while she was a successful singer and performer, as of late, she’s been an entrepreneur. Her business-minded lifestyle may also explain why her interview was with Forbes, rather than a fashion magazine.