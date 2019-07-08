Kylie Jenner Told ‘You Don’t Know What Working Hard Is’ After Flaunting Wealth On Instagram

Kylie Jenner showed off her impressive collection of expensive cars on social media this week, and while many of her followers saw the post as inspiration, and proof that the reality star is a real-life business mogul, others didn’t seem to see it that way.

In the photo, Kylie is seen sporting a bright orange dress, which she leaves unbuttoned in order to show off her massive bust. She also flaunts her long, lean legs in the short gown.

Jenner sits on the hood of one of her luxury cars as the rest of her collection is seen parked in the background in front of her California mansion.

Kylie may be the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew, but she is also the richest. The 21-year-old runs her own makeup company, and it has paid off. She was recently named one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time. However, at least one of her social media followers doesn’t think hard work was involved in gaining her fortune.

“You don’t even know what working hard is. All you do in the office is say ‘that’s cute’ to someone else’s work. It’s laughable but also really sad and backwards,” the online critic wrote in the comments section of the post.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner’s post also sparked comments about whether or not the billionaire makeup mogul was giving enough money back to the community.

“I’d love to see her giving back to the community, for example donating and helping people get fresh water,” one of Jenner’s followers stated.

“Did u donate to charities this year? I’m sure someone on ur [sic] team has, but girl if I had your money, I’d be donating to important charities every single month. You have enough cars, clothes, yadda yadda. Use some of that money for good,” the comment read.

People magazine recently reported that Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, defended her daughter against haters, claiming that Kylie works very hard at her company and that she puts her blood, sweat, and tears into making her makeup something that fans want to buy.

Kris also added that Kylie often shows the rest of the family how to run their own business and that she even used her very own money from her savings to start the cosmetics company.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle by following the reality star on her social media accounts.