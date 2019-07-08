Bill Gates Says Steve Jobs Cast ‘Spells’ To Save Apple

During his appearance on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS, Bloomberg reports that billionaire Bill Gates made the strange revelation — most likely jokingly — that the late Steve Jobs cast “spells” during his journey to save Apple from dying.

“I was like a minor wizard because he would be casting spells, and I would see people mesmerized, but because I’m a minor wizard, the spells don’t work on me,” Gates said.

The 63-year-old billionaire added that he has yet to meet someone who can match Jobs’ uncanny ability to pick and motivate talent and determine what works and what doesn’t for the business.

Quartz reports that Gates had admiration of Jobs’ talent. Although Gates admits Jobs could be a jerk and was sometimes difficult, he highlighted the positivity that came alongside his “toughness.”

Gates also touched on the culture he created at Microsoft in the 1970s, which he admitted was mostly males that had a habit of being very tough on one another.

“And I think sometimes that went too far,” Gates said.

Since Microsoft’s inception, Gates has racked in a fortune of approximately $107 billion and claims to have adjusted his approach to being tough on employees. But Gates admits he still micromanages at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a global initiative that aims to reduce extreme poverty and improve healthcare.

Cat is out of the bag ????‍♂️ https://t.co/epUKm0a3gr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 7, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Apple has come a long way since Jobs’ death. The company recently pulled the plug on its iconic media program, iTunes, and will no longer be including it with future Mac computers beginning with macOS Catalina. From now on, the app will be split into Apple TV, Apple Podcasts, Apple Music — the latter which will allow users to purchase and listen to music much like iTunes.

Jobs introduced iTunes to the world during the Macworld Expo in 2001, and although it was initially intended to combat piracy issues, it quickly became an all-in-one media program for music, movies, TV shows, and other forms of media.

Now that iTunes will be split into three separate apps, Apple can focus on taking its role as an entertainment provider more seriously.

“By portioning out its music, television, and podcast offerings into three separate platforms, Apple will pointedly draw attention to itself as a multifaceted entertainment services provider, no longer as a hardware company that happens to sell entertainment through one of its many apps,” said Rolling Stone writer Amy X. Wang in their piece on the news of Apple’s decision.