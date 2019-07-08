Paris Jackson Talks About ‘Sexy’ Or ‘Stoned’ Eyes On Instagram Post With Gabriel Glenn

In a throwback Instagram post, Paris Jackson looked back to the time she and boyfriend Gabriel Glenn attended Canyon Sessions in Los Angeles. The gathering took place last summer as a fundraiser for F**k Cancer.

Her band, The Soundflowers, performed on August 11, 2018 for the multi-day event, reported Just Jared.

At that event, Gabriel seemed to make quite an impression on Paris’ grandmother, 89-year-old Katherine Jackson, as evidenced on Paris’s Instagram post at the time of the fundraiser.

And why not? After all, she’s the matriarch of a famous musical family.

Glenn sings and plays the guitar and ukelele for The SoundFlowers while also playing gigs with Trash Dogs. The Los Angeles rockers, who dubbed themselves “Hollywood’s mangiest band,” have periodically booked such iconic L.A. venues as Viper Room, Rainbow Bar & Grill and Whiskey A-Go-Go, states Heavy.

A couple of days after Paris was hospitalized last year for allegedly trying to take her own life, the long-haired pair came out as a couple. They appeared together on Netflix’s red carpet for the Dirt premiere in Los Angeles.

Prior to dating Glenn, Jackson was in a relationship with model Cara Delevingne, but their relationship didn’t last long before Gabriel won Paris’s heart.

Meanwhile, Jackson had come out as bisexual in July of last year on Twitter.

On the post, the 20-year-old said that she had been a part of the LGBTQ+ community for a very long time and that she “even mentioned having crushes on girls since she was 8 in a magazine before.”

As for The Soundflowers, the group initially played The Mint at the end of March for their first gig. The performance provided a mix of covers and original material with Bob Marley’s “Redemption Song” an important part of their offerings.

That song was the first song the enamored Gabriel ever heard Paris play the guitar, according to ET Canada via Pop Culture.

Loading...

“I was at a party and she was in a room by herself, and I was thinking ‘Don’t do it, don’t go listen to that cute girl play guitar.’ But I sat down, heard her playing and it was the most beautiful thing I’d ever heard. I was like, ‘S–, this is what falling in love feels like, isn’t it?’ It was the best mistake of my life.”

Apparently, Paris realized that loving feeling was mutual. For a year now, nearly every time she has appeared on social media, Michael Jackson’s daughter has typically talked about something she and Gabriel did together.

However, on her most recent Instagram post, above, she departed from that ritual and pictured a colorful Buddha. The sentiment behind the image seemed to be happiness. And for that, Paris Jackson often turns to her soul mate, Gabriel Glenn. It’s really nice to see this complicated celebrity genuinely smiling again.