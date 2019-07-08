Luke Parker’s Own Family Questions Why Hannah Brown Kept Him Around In Upcoming Episode Of ‘The Bachelorette’

When Hannah Brown heads off to Georgia for her hometown date with Luke Parker, she faces some pretty tough questions from his family.

It’s safe to say that Luke Parker probably isn’t the fan favorite of this season of The Bachelorette. If you’re wondering why Parker remains on the show, you’re not alone. This Georgia native has identified himself as one of the biggest villains of this season. His over-confidence and occasional aggression in his pursuit of Hannah Brown has made him the number one enemy of the rest of the men in the house, and caused a lot of heated drama. Nevertheless, Brown has kept him along this far, proving just how strongly she feels about him. In tomorrow evening’s episode of The Bachelorette, Brown heads to Georgia for her hometown date with Parker, according to Newsweek.

Sneak previews of Monday night’s episode show Brown and Parker coming together to pray with a group of other people. In a private interview, she is heard commending Parker for his strong faith. Both Parker and Brown’s faith has been a focal point this entire journey, something that the pair have had in common with one another.

After this initial part of the date, Brown sits down with the rest of Parker’s family. In one particular episode, we hear him telling his family that he wasn’t necessarily the truest version of himself on the show thus far. He seems to admit that he often said whatever he felt like Brown wanted to hear.

“I felt like I was walking on eggshells. I felt like I had to say and do all the right things, which is obviously the worst mindset,” he said.

It’s then that a not yet identified member of Parker’s family asks Brown why she’s kept him around for so long.

“We told him, ‘Luke, just be Luke,’ and you just admitted that you weren’t Luke, so why is he here,” they asked.



Loading...

To see how Brown responds, we’ll have to wait to see how everything plays out during tomorrow evening’s episode. However, fans have already made it pretty clear online who they think Brown should end up with. Fan favorite Tyler Cameron has been winning hearts everywhere throughout the season. When Parker has criticized Brown for getting overly intimate with other contestants, Cameron defended her character and praised her for putting her all into the process.

In addition to Parker and Cameron, there are two other men still fighting for Brown’s heart. Among them is country music singer Jed Wyatt and American pilot Peter Weber.