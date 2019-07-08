Sofia Richie Slammed For ‘Trying To Be A Kardashian’ In Latest Bikini Snap

Sofia Richie’s latest bikini snap is getting noticed by fans, many of whom can’t get enough of the model’s sexy social media photos.

However, there are some fans who believe Sofia is looking a bit too much like the famous Kardashian family she’s been spending so much time with these days.

In Richie’s most recent Instagram photograph, the model is seen sporting a skimpy pink bikini as she poses seductively with one of her hands in her hair.

Sofia flaunts her ample cleavage and rock hard abs in the photo, as well as her lean legs and toned arms. She also sports a natural makeup look for the photo, which includes pink blush, darkened eyebrows, and a light pink color on her lips.

While the majority of her fans seemed to love her look in the photo, there were a few who had something else to say about the bikini shot.

“Trying too hard to be a Kardashian,” one of Richie’s social media followers stated in the comment section of the racy post.

Another agreed, claiming that Sofia looked so much like Khloe Kardashian in the photo that the pair could be from the same bloodline.

“Khloe and you could be related,” the follower stated.

As many fans already know, Sofia Richie has been spending tons of time with the Kardashian family as she is now dating Kourtney Kardashian’s baby daddy, Scott Disick.

The Inquisitr previously reported that the Kardashians now consider Sofia to be apart of the family.

“Everything between the Kardashian family and Sofia is completely normal now. It took a long time for the relationship to be in this place but they have finally accepted her. Everyone understands and sees that Sofia makes Scott happy, and that is important to them. Scott is in an amazing place, and the family doesn’t mind her being around anymore. Everything has blown over, and she has become friends with all of them now. It’s one big happy family,” a source told E! News of the new family dynamic.

It seems that Scott and Kourtney have their co-parenting relationship down pat. The pair are seen spending lots of time together, and Sofia is often invited as well.

Last year, Scott, Kourtney, and Sofia all headed out together for a vacation to Mexico with Kardashian and Disick’s three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, proving that there’s no bad blood between Kourtney and Sofia.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s sexy photos by following the model on Instagram.