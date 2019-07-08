‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Ava Meets With A Psychic, Brings Her As A Guest To The Reception

It looks like Ava's psychic will be one busy lady at the wedding reception.

Ava Jerome never got to say goodbye to Kiki before she was murdered by Ryan Chamberlain months ago. This upcoming week on General Hospital will have her seeking out a psychic to possibly bring her daughter back so she can get some closure. She learned about the possibility when she overheard Joss talking to Maxie about trying to conjure Oscar up. Alien actress, Veronica Cartwright, is stepping into the role of the psychic who is bound to cause a bit of a stir.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps says that by Tuesday, Ava will be distraught. The previews for Monday’s show revealed that she will first meet this woman face-to-face to talk to her about Kiki. There are no other details mentioned, but it sounds like this psychic may be spilling something to Ava that she doesn’t want to hear.

In the sneak peek photos for the wedding reception for Liz and Franco this week, Ava is seen with this lady at the party. It’s likely that she is there because The Haunted Star is where Kiki was found dead as Curtis and Jordan entered their honeymoon suite. That would certainly be a logical explanation.

Not only does she have some type of cryptic information for Ava, but she will apparently go around to the other guests to give them some as well. In the print edition of Soap Opera Digest, Co-Head Writer Shelly Altman said that a few of the guests may just get an earful from this psychic. Will Oscar Nero have a message for Kim and Joss? Josslyn was the one who wanted to also say goodbye to him to get some closure, just as Ava does with Kiki. It is, after all, called The Haunted Star.

Ava needs to speak with Jax about her Crimson cover story. Things aren't working out to her liking.

Whatever happens at the reception this week on General Hospital will have Ava upset. She and Kiki were not on good terms when she was killed. Ava wants to be able to tell her how much she loves her and that she is sorry about bringing Ryan Chamberlain into her life.

There is expected to be plenty of chaos at the wedding party. Bobbie will be causing a stir, as well as a surprise guest, which will most certainly be Hayden Barnes. She is back and will bring more drama starting this week.

Keep watching General Hospital to see if The Haunted Star lives up to its name. Kiki and Oscar may just have something to say to their loved ones, or it could all be a fake.