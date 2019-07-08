A ‘Downton Abbey’ Tour & Dinner At Highclere Castle Is Being Offered In Advance Of The Movie Release

Downton Abbey fans have a wonderful opportunity to get a tour and dinner at Highclere Castle in Hampshire, England in advance of the release of the new movie about the Crawley family and employees of the estate.

Lonely Planet is detailing the event in anticipation of the film version of the hit television series which captured the attention of international audiences. The travel company Scott Dunn is offering an immersion experience into the world in which Downton Abbey was born.

Highclere Castle in Hampshire is the 19th-century Victorian castle used for exterior shots and much of the interior filming on the ITV/PBS series.

A representative of Scott Dunn explains that the tour being offered is a one of a kind opportunity.

“The experiences available include a VIP tour of Highclere, where guests will learn how the historic castle epitomized the fortitude and glamour of the Edwardian period at the beginning of the 20th century. They will then sit down for a private lunch, afternoon tea or a sophisticated dinner in the State Dining Room, complete with champagne and vivid tales about Highclere Castle’s history.”

Guests can also experience a period-themed costume dinner which includes “Edwardian or 1920s’ era costumes and conversation” which will replicate the elaborate house parties of the era.

How to visit Highclere castle – the real Downton Abbey https://t.co/VThGL1wkpY — Suitcase and a Map (@SuitcaseMap) June 29, 2019

Guests can relive their favorite Downton Abbey experience, and everything is “bespoke and customizable.”

Loading...

The experience can go beyond Highclere Castle on Scott Dunn’s “Classic England” itinerary which takes guest to London, Bath and The Cotswolds, visiting iconic sites such as Stonehenge, Highclere Castle and Stratford-upon-Avon. A tour of the Oxfordshire locations where some of the exterior scenes from Downton Abbey were filmed as well as a tour of Cogges Manor Farm, which doubled as Yew Tree Farm in the television series.

The movie, which will debut in September in Europe and North America takes place in 1927, reports The Inquisitr. The premise is that the family and staff are getting ready for a royal visit as Lady Mary is doing what she can to keep the estate afloat to keep the entire village in business.

The estate has reduced its staff significantly which was the trend of the time, but with the king and queen coming for a dinner party, all hands are needed on deck to pull off the event of the season. Even Carson, who has retired, comes back to help out his favorite, Lady Mary, so that the visit will be a success.