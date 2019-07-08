‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Star Krystal Nielson Bares Booty In Peach Bikini

Bachelor in Paradise star Krystal Nielson recently got married to Chris Randone. The two met during last summer’s run of BIP, and clearly, it another case of happily ever after. Since the wedding, Nielson has been busy keeping fans updated on her daily life, and her newest post was a bikini pic. The photo showed Krystal standing on a beautiful, white sandy beach. She stood with her back facing the camera, and wore a peach bikini. The top had thick straps, while the bottoms had a thong cut. Krystal also wore a straw hat, which she held in place with her right hand. Fans were clearly loving the picture, with many people noting that her body were “goals.” Over 16,000 people also stopped by to like the photo. And as a good husband does, Chris stopped by with a couple of cute emojis in the comments.

It seems like Nielson and Randone are in a permanent state of the honeymoon phase, but that was the case last year too. Many of their Instagram updates are sweet couples photos. Their most recent couple pic was from four days ago, and showed them holding drinks at the Serena Coastal Cuisine. The first photo was lovey-dovey as usual, with the two leaning in for a kiss. On the other hand, the two looked at the camera for the second photo. Krystal looked great in a bright red, strappy dress. Chris sported a blue blazer and a black t-shirt underneath.

There’s plenty of reasons for the lovebirds to be celebrating. In addition to getting hitched, they also recently celebrated their one year anniversary in early June. Nielson opened up about it to Us Magazine.

“Tomorrow is actually the one year anniversary of when we first met. We just realized that today! So it’s been a whirlwind of so much love and bliss and happiness, and sometimes it doesn’t feel real, but at the same time, it’s what I always knew I wanted and deserved, and I just found my person. So life’s blissful.”

Fans who watched last season of BIP also got to watch the lovers meet, too. While it didn’t seem obvious that there was a connection at first, once they went public with their feelings, it was hard to ignore their chemistry.

