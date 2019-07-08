‘Teen Mom’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Slamming Gym Body: ‘Those Thighs’

Mackenzie McKee’s super-fit body is getting noticed. The 24-year-old might best be known for her appearance on Teen Mom 3, but this fitness model is making waves for her ripped physique. The mother of three took to Instagram on Friday for a gym-centric snap – it looks like fans are giving Mackenzie and her slamming body the thumbs-up.
Mackenzie’s picture came as a family one. It showed the Oklahoma native smiling for the camera in a home gym with her brother. The star and her sibling were seen with a young child and another individual. The background treadmills and reclining bikes didn’t appear to be in use, but it looks like Mackenzie is showing the results of many hours on them. Her sporty outfit of hot pink shorts and a black tee sent fans one muscular pair of legs. While Mackenzie’s rock-hard abs weren’t on show, her strong arms were visible.
A lengthy caption from Mackenzie explained that she’s made somewhat of a ritual of turning up to her brother’s home for training sessions – Mackenzie’s brother is a personal trainer. The star also let fans know that she was due to participate in a competitive event before thanking her mother Angie Douthit.
View this post on Instagram
Starting a new weekly thing where I show up at my brothers house who is a CrossFit trainer and let him put me through a workout ????????. Now for the 3 of us to get up and run #angiesrace … y’all it’s going down tomorrow at 8:00 am. I can not believe the day has come. We are 3 out of 4 of my moms children, she obviously had a huge impact on our lives when it comes to fitness and health. We have nearly 500 of you from around the world running tomorrow at 8:00 am. I had a vision with this 5k and you all made it come true. You can still make a donation and get any package without a t shirt. Visit the link in my bio. Don’t forget to hashtag #angiesrace and send me your videos… we are so so so thankful and blessed. @angiedouthit
Fans have been commenting.
“Just simply out of curiosity what is it that you saw your Mom do growing up (fitness wise!) and did you dad like to workout as well? You guys are all super health conscious it seems like and it’s awesome to see!” one wrote.
“Those thighs!” was another comment.
View this post on Instagram
Ok peeps show is over. I have worked until I have nearly passed out daily. 3 hours a day I have dedicated to muscle growth and my physique. My body did much better before I got my tubes tied and I walked into this day feeling like I worked 10x harder than I look. There were 12 of us and I did not place top 5 like I wanted. I nearly broke down in tears and stayed after to get the judges feed back because you never know what they were looking for. They told me I am awesome on stage and present myself well, I also carry a lot of muscle which I was so happy to hear. So when I asked why I didn’t place they said “o you also carry a lot of fat” ???? with how hard I’ve worked and how hungry I am from eating so strict that was hard to hear. Idk what i can do to keep my muscle and get this fat off of my butt but that’s what they say stood between me and the top placements. . I’m simply built like a tree trunk muscle head ????. I also talked to the first place winner and she said “I competed last week and didn’t place top 5 but looked just like this so you NEVER know how they judge” So that eased my mind. But I worked hard, had fun, and one day I’ll have a trophy in my hand.
Mackenzie does, indeed, appear to have incredibly muscular legs. Fans will know that this blonde is more than just your average gym bunny, though. Mackenzie is a fitness competitor. Last month, Mackenzie took to Instagram to announce that she’d participated in a bikini competition. A super-muscly snap showing Mackenzie in a red-and-white bikini came with a caption.
“Did not bring in the package i wanted to today. I’m a bit bummed. My body has held onto fat like crazy. Thank you insulin and thank you hormones. But I did the dang thing and ready to shred shred for the next show”
Mackenzie is Type 1 diabetic. Despite the challenges of managing her blood sugars, this dedicated fitness enthusiast puts her all into grueling workouts. Clearly, her body is showing the results.
Other responses to Mackenzie’s gym snap seemed positive.
“Love this!” one fan wrote.
Another simply sent a string of black-heart emojis.
Fans wishing to see more of Mackenzie should follow her Instagram.