Watch Mali Vs. Ivory Coast Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Round Of 16 Match, Start Time, Preview

Mali look to add another upset to the surprising results so far in the AFCON Round of 16 when they take on 2015 champions Ivory Coast.

In what has been an upset-filled first-ever Round of 16 stage in the newly expanded 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, Mali now look to add their name to the list of victorious underdogs when they face the 2015 AFCON champions Ivory Coast. History is certainly not on their side, having won just three of 30 previous games between the two countries, according to The South African, while losing 18. In fact, the Eagles have not beaten their East African neighbors since 1983, in a friendly — and not since 1977 in a competitive match. Nonetheless, Ivory Coast Coach Ibrahim Kamara has warned his team to be wary of the Mali game, in a tournament that has seen tournament favorites Egypt and Morocco fall already. Whether Mali can pull off a stunning upset of their own will be decided in the match that will live stream from Suez.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Mali vs. Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 knockout match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. Eastern European Time on Monday, July 8, at the 27,000-seat New Suez Stadium, in Suez, Egypt.

In Ivory Coast, that start time will be 4 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, and Mali is in the same time zone, so the live stream there will also get underway at 4 p.m.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream starts at 5 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the match gets underway at noon p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 9 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 11 p.m. on Monday night, Western Indonesian Time, 1 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, Eastern.

One player on the Ivory Coast side who could make a difference in the match is Crystal Palace star Wilfred Zaha, who according to the BBC has been restricted to only 111 of the 270 minutes his team has played so far. But Zaha claims that he is not distracted by his club football future, after Premier League club Arsenal offered Palace more than $50 million for his services.

“The only thing that’s on my mind right now is trying to win this cup,” he told the BBC.

Ivory Coast are playing for their third AFCON title, while Mali have made it as far as the final only once, and that was in 1972, when they lost to Republic of Congo.

Wilfried Zaha of the Ivory Coast and Crystal Palace says he is focused on winning the Africa Cup of Nations, not on his Premier league future. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Mali vs. Ivory Coast Africa Cup of Nations Round of 6 elimination match, visit BeIn Sports Connect USA or download the BeIn Sports app to watch the game on smartphones or tablets. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires login credentials from a cable or satellite service carrier that offers the BeIn Sports channels.

AFCON fans who do not have access to the BeIn network can watch the Mali vs. Ivory Coast match live stream for free anyway, even without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. The preferred method is to sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both services require credit card information and a subscription fee, but each also offers a seven-day free trial period. During that week-long period, fans can also watch the Eagles vs. Elephants match live stream for free.

In Egypt, BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match. In Mali and Ivory Coast, as well as in many other African countries, Super Sport, a pan-continental sports broadcast network based in South Africa, carries a live stream of the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is carried by Euro Sport Player, which also streams the match in Spain.

In Canada, all 2019 AFCON matches are streamed live via the DAZN sports platform. In Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON Round of 16 showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Mali vs. Ivory Coast match, access the compilation of links at Live Soccer TV.