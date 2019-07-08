Kourtney Kardashian Stuns Gold Bikini Throwback With Larsa Pippen

Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram story this week to share some photos of herself with her best friend, Larsa Pippen, in honor of Larsa’s birthday.

In one photo, Kourtney and Larsa are seen standing on the beach as they flaunt their flawless figures in some sexy swimwear.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen wearing a gold bikini that showed off her long, lean legs and ample cleavage. The suit had a piece of material that connected from the bottom up to the middle and wrapped around Kourtney’s neck to make it look more original.

Kourt sports a pair of dark sunglasses, and has her long, dark hair pulled back into a ponytail on top of her head and styled in straight strands that fall down her back in the snapshot.

Meanwhile, Larsa rocks a skimpy black one-piece that boasts cutouts on the sides, showing off her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as her massive cleavage. Pippen also dons a pair of oversized, red-tinted sunglasses and has her long, blonde hair slicked back behind her head in damp strands.

The friends stand on the beach as a gorgeous blue sky with white clouds, as well as the ocean can be seen behind them.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen are both single ladies at the moment. Kourt called off her relationship with model Younes Bendjima last year around the same time that Larsa and her longtime husband, NBA great Scottie Pippen, announced that they were divorcing.

Following the split, E! News reports that Larsa was forced to defend herself against claims that she had cheated on Scottie and that she was a gold digger.

Loading...

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that,” Larsa said on Instagram.

“He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” Pippen continued.

“I spent my bday, New Year’s Eve, times when I needed him alone. At some point, I decided I had to live my truth and here I am,” Larsa added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Larsa Pippen by following the pair on social media.