Brielle Biermann Spills Out Of Tiny Leopard Top & Instagram Is Sweating: ‘Ugh You Are Perf’

Another day, another sexy photo from Brielle Biermann.

As fans of the Don’t Be Tardy star know, the 22-year-old loves to flaunt her flawless figure for her 1.3 million-plus followers on Instagram. Earlier this year, the stunner shared a slew of bikini photos from a vacation in Turks and Caicos and in recent weeks, she’s simply been stunning fans with sexy, every day outfits. In the most recent snapshot shared with her legion of fans, Biermann has her followers drooling.

In the NSFW post, the bombshell stands front and center while striking a pose. The reality star wears her long, blonde locks down and curled as she playfully holds a piece of hair in her hands. Like she normally does, Brielle is rocking a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. Biermann’s body is fully on display in a pair of tiny white shorts that leave little to the imagination — showing off plenty of thigh.

Along with the scandalous pair of shorts, the 22-year-old dons a sexy leopard print top that flares out on the bottom but the top leaves little to be desired with the Don’t Be Tardy star almost popping out of the outfit. She completes the sexy look with a silver necklace. Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Brielle a ton of attention with over 37,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments.

Some fans took to the photo to let Brielle know that she looks beautiful while countless others chimed in on her amazing body. A few others simply gushed over the post with flame and heart emoji.

“Ugh you are perf,” one follower gushed.

“U look beautiful!! Not to revealing at all! Beautiful stunning,” another dished.

“This picture is perfect!! Keep doin you gorgeous,” one more user commented with a flame emoji.

Loading...

As fans of Biermann know, Brielle has a loyal following on social media mostly in part due to her hit Bravo show, which follows her whole family. Currently, the bombshell has five siblings that she’s busy with and she opened up to Us Magazine, saying that while she loves her brothers and sister, she thinks that six is definitely enough.

“I think if she got pregnant again, I’d be like, ‘Are you OK? Are you insane?'” she dished. “She’s always like, ‘No odd numbers, we have to have [an] even [number].’ So obviously, there would be an eighth coming — we’re not going to have 7 — so this isn’t the end of it, and she’s almost 41!”

Fans can keep up with Brielle and her whole family by giving her a follow on Instagram.