Donald Trump Responds To U.K. Ambassador Who Described Him As ‘Inept’

President Donald Trump slammed the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to the United States, Sir Kim Darroch, The Washington Examiner reported on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters before departing from Morristown, New Jersey, Trump discussed the leaked diplomatic cables in which the ambassador dismissed him as “inept,” describing the administration as “dysfunctional.”

“We’ve had our little ins-and-outs with a couple of countries, and I would say that the U.K. and the ambassador has not served the U.K. well,” the president said, without going into specifics.

“We’re not big fans of that man, and he has not served the U.K. well,” he repeated. “I can say things about him, but I won’t bother.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Darroch made the headlines of international media on Friday when multiple news publications reported on the diplomatic cables sent to the British Foreign Commonwealth Office.

In the memos, likely leaked by someone from the British civil service, the experienced diplomat is extremely critical of President Trump, as well as his administration.

“We don’t really believe [Trump’s] Administration is going to become substantially more normal; less dysfunctional; less unpredictable; less faction riven; less diplomatically clumsy and inept,” one of the leaked documents reads.

In another memo, Darroch writes about the ongoing conflicts within the White House, making dire predictions about Trump’s career.

A cable about Trump’s foreign policy suggests that the ambassador has no confidence in how the administration is handling the escalations with Iran. According to Darroch, even though Trump claims to have called off a military strike in order to avoid hurting Iranian civilians, he likely called it off to avoid angering the anti-interventionist part of his base.

Without disputing the legitimacy of the leaked documents, the British Foreign Commonwealth Office released a tongue-in-cheek statement, suggesting that British ambassadors are paid to be “candid,” even though their views do not necessarily reflect the views of the British government.

The office also said that they are confident in the strong relationship between the British government and the Trump White House, describing the ambassador’s behavior as “mischievous.”

But President Trump does not feel that way, it seems, so he is casting doubt on Darroch’s diplomatic skills, and alleging that the ambassador has not served his country properly.

The ambassador is not the first person to allege that both the administration and the White House are dysfunctional. In his report about Russian election interference and related matters, special counsel Robert Mueller similarly paints an unflattering picture of a incompetent commander-in-chief frequently disobeyed by his own aides.