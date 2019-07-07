Kelsey Merritt Bares Booty In Lacy Purple Thong

Kelsey Merritt’s fans were excited when they found out that she was named a Victoria’s Secret Angel this year. And already, photos of the model are coming out on the brand’s social media outlets, which is another reason to celebrate.

In a new photo, Kelsey was spotted modeling a lacy thong. She faced her back to the camera, leaving her derriere exposed, and looked over her right shoulder at the camera. The bottoms had a small “V” accent on the back with horizontal white string accents. The model wore a casual white T-shirt in addition to the thong, and pulled her hair up in a messy top bun. The backdrop was in muted colors, mostly white and creams with pops of pink. Fans have liked the photo over 249,000 times in the past six hours.

Because Merritt is a newer member of the VS family, there were plenty of fans who wanted to know her name. It’s no secret that landing a role as an Angel greatly enhances a models’ status in the industry. So it’s likely that Kelsey will garner more fans and enjoy new opportunities in the near future.

With that being said, Kelsey seems to be staying focused on her Olympian boyfriend, Conor Dwyer. Her personal feed is filled with sweet couple’s photos with Conor, and her newest update is no exception. The image showed the two of them cozying up while enjoying a meal. Geotagged at the Hamptons, Kelsey looked great in a pink outfit, while Conor opted for a light blue button-up shirt.

Previously, Kelsey opened up about her excitement after her first contact with Victoria’s Secret, noted ABS-CBN News.

“I couldn’t believe it. I still can’t believe it. I’ve been modeling for almost six years now and this has been a goal of mine from the start. The competition is so tough here in New York. I could only dream of working with VS.”

“That is definitely another dream of mine! The competition is really tough here. There are so many gorgeous girls. But a girl can dream,” she noted, talking about potentially becoming an Angel one day. Little did she know at the time that her dreams would come true.

But becoming a VS model comes with some sacrifices, although Kelsey was probably all right with whatever she had to do.