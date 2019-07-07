Kim Kardashian’s Nude Lingerie Pic Slammed: ‘People Are Dying Kim’

Kim Kardashian’s recent KKW promotion seems to have caused a stir. Earlier today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram to promote her best-selling cosmetics range. As Kim announced in her caption, anyone stocking up their cart with KKW Beauty products has until tonight to bag themselves a bargain.

The photo showed Kim looking her usual sensational self. The 38-year-old had been shot close up as she sat down and hugged her knees. While Kim’s clothing was mostly blurred by flashy lighting and print lettering, fans could see the star’s nude bra. Also visible was Kim’s toned stomach underneath the lingerie. Kim proved every inch the perfect brand ambassador, as she gazed right into the camera and showcased her contoured, highlighted, and perfectly made-up face.

One of the most-liked comments seemed to question the purpose of the update from a global perspective.

“People are dying Kim,” they wrote. Over 52 users liked the comment.

“r/ wooooooosh,” another fan replied.

Another user referenced Kim’s recent visit to the White House. Their comment could be interpreted as jumping to Kim’s defense, but it did not rule out agreeing that “people” are, indeed, “dying.”

“What do you want her to do? Tell #trump,” they wrote.

The comment likely pertains to Kim’s recent speech alongside Donald Trump. The reality star publicly backed the First Step Act last month amid her apparent pursuit to get more involved with criminal justice. Kim has also visited the White House in the past to put an end to what she felt was an injustice. Last year, Kim was heavily involved in the release of formerly incarcerated Alice Marie Johnson.

The Kardashian-Jenners are frequently slammed for both appearing materialistic and seemingly driven by making money.

Loading...

Today saw Khloe Kardashian slammed for gifting her daughter, True, a sparkly pink mini Bentley, per The Inquisitr. While these famous sisters are savvy businesswomen, their social media promotions have caused controversy. Last year, 21-year-old Kylie Jenner was slammed for a paid Instagram ad promoting waist trainers, as The Daily Mail reported. The Kylie Cosmetics CEO faced backlash for pressuring young mothers to lose weight via a controversial product.

Kim appears to enjoy her luxurious lifestyle. This designer-loving celebrity is frequently seen with Louis Vuitton bags and custom-designed dresses. That said, alongside her private jets and luxurious vacations, Kim does appear to have her eye on reality. Keeping Up With The Kardashians features this mother teaching her children that others are less fortunate. The star also generously donates to charity.

Backlash to Kim’s post today didn’t prove too damaging for the star, but one negative response did get a lot of upvotes.