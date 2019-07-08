Salma Hayek Posts Tear-Jerking Tribute To Cameron Boyce After Untimely Death

The actress played Cameron's Mom in 'The Grownups.'

Cameron Boyce has received a glowing tribute from the actress who played his mother in Grownups 1 and 2, Salma Hayek.

“He was spirited, talented, kind, generous, funny and a shining light,” Hayek wrote on Instagram. “His joy will live in our hearts forever as he goes on dancing and shining elsewhere. My heart goes to his lovely family.”

In The Grownups movies, Adam Sandler played Cameron’s dad and the veteran comedic actor has also posted a tribute to him.

“‪Too young. Too sweet. Too funny,” Sandler wrote. “Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, his family told the press that Cameron died in his sleep on Saturday after he suffered a seizure related to what they’ve called “an ongoing medical condition.” He was 20 years old.

“The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him,” their statement read, as published by ABC News.

Cameron has acted in several Disney projects including Jessie and the Descendants movies

His death has led to an outpouring of grief from his colleagues and fans alike. On Twitter, his name trended for hours on Sunday as people who admired him expressed their grief.

His Jessie co-star Skai Jackson also posted a tear-jerking tribute to him on Instagram. In a caption of a photo of them on the set of the show, she shared memories of what it was like to be a friend of his. She revealed that he gave great hugs and said that he was a big brother to her, one that she’d never had.

“Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken,” she wrote.

As the Inquisitr previously noted, Cameron posted his last photo to Instagram just hours before the reports of his death emerged in the media. The final post is a headshot of the 20-year-old actor. It currently has over 7 million likes on Instagram with close to 700,000 comments filled with tributes to Cameron.

Loading...

The tributes make it pretty clear that Cameron will be remembered not just for his acting but for his kind and generous spirit. As CNN notes, he was an avid humanitarian who was helped raised $30,000 for The Thirst Project, a non-profit organization that builds water wells in disadvantaged communities around the world. He also passionate about the eradication of homelessness in America.

As of writing, it’s unclear whether more news about the circumstances of his death will be released.